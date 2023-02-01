"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman

Back in the olden days Photo by Pexels on Pixabay

In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.

In 1938, Mary Helms gave an interview about growing up on the Cowskin Prairie in Oklahoma:

I was born one mile north of Bernice on Cowskin Prairie February 10, 1874. There were few doctors in those days so my father went horseback to a near neighbor, Grandma Miller, now nearly a hundred and still livlng and asked her to come over. So she wrapped up her small child and Father carried him back to the house and took care of him while she looked after Mother and me.

Bernice, Oklahoma is right on the Neosho River in northeast Oklahoma. One genealogy site talks about how fertile the area is on the Cowskin Prairie:

The agriculturist or home-seeker can find in Delaware County, as in many other counties of Eastern Oklahoma, any kind of land which he may desire. Stretching across the northern part of the county is a fertile belt of land, about twelve miles wide and twenty-miles long, known as the Cow Skin Prairie, famous in the old cow-boy days for its rich pastures, and equally famous now for its productive corn and wheat fields. Many well-improved farms are now found in this portion of the county and the owner of a Cow Skin Prairie farm is justly proud of his possessions.

Mary said her dad would do extra work in the wintertime to make money. He was skilled in fishing, so he'd dig holes in the ice, gig the fish and drive the wagon loaded with fish to Joplin, Missouri to sell, along with trapped prairie chickens.

Prairie Chicken Photo by Wikipedia

Mary reminisced over the food she remembers having as a child:

...how I would like to have a dish like we used to get occasionally of a ball of crushed nuts dropped into the boiling skinned corn."

Mary described her father's duties as a Sheriff in Delaware County for several years.

He served during the time the Dawes Commission was in charge of enforcing the decisions made by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. When the Commission, who allotted land to the Indian tribe members had to clear out trespassers, local law officers were responsible for removing these "intruders".

(Her father) was a sheriff in Delaware District for several years and after the Dawes Commission sold many of the "Intruder Farms." They would get very angry at him and threaten him but when he felt that he was right nothing stopped him. These Intruder places he advertised so long and then on the appointed day he sold them at public auction. He was the last sheriff of Delaware District.

When Mary was 14, her father bought an old house built and occupied during the Civil War by Stand Watie, a Cherokee politician and principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Stand Watie Photo by Wikipedia

When 18-year-old Mary met Ben Hallum in 1892, he was undocumented as an Indian and was treated as a white man. According to tradition, as a white man wanting to marry a full-blood Cherokee girl, Ben had to get 10 of her friends, family, or community members to sign saying that she could marry him.

A few years later, after the couple had two little girls, Ben decided life on a country farm was not for him, and he left Mary and their children, who continued to live and work the family farm near her parents.

