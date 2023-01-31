George Santos and the Case of The Ethical Dilemma: What to Do When People Continue to Question Your Truthfulness

Judy Ponio wrote:

Have you ever had that moment when the law tells you it’s right but your conscience says otherwise? This is what many would call an ethical dilemma. How you respond during these situations says a lot about the kind of person you are.

choices Photo by geralt on Pixabay

George Santos announced that he has decided to step down from two congressional committees that he was assigned to. After constant questioning of his past statements that were allegedly untrue, and calls for him to resign from his position as well as multiple investigations into his personal and campaign finances, he is finally taking some action.

One source detailed a few things Santos has been questioned about:

Santos has been caught lying about his education, employment history, religion, relationships, and performing in drag.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy continues to support Santos' election and assigned him to the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, which Santos accepted. He had privately asked top Republicans to serve on two other high-profile committees, one on the financial sector and one on foreign policy, but was denied.

In a recent interview with CBS news, McCarthy showed his support by sidestepping repeated questions about Santos:

"Let's have that discussion. You want to bring up Santos, and let's talk about the institution itself, because I agree wholeheartedly that Congress is broken," McCarthy replied. The CBS interviewer continued: "I'm asking you about George Santos,"

"You asked me a question. I'd appreciate if you let me answer. So let's go through this because it's not one simple answer. Congress is broken based upon what has transpired in the last Congress," McCarthy said,

