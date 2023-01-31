No More Boring Jobs? "Physical Work Will Be a Choice" Insists Elon Musk

to work or not to work? That is the question. Photo by Victoria_Watercolor on Pixabay

Elon Musk says there are a lot of jobs that humans just don't want to do anymore.

Jobs that are dangerous, dirty. Jobs in temperatures that are too cold or too hot. Jobs that are monotonous.

Yes, there are humans who don't mind doing manual labor, but Elon declares that in the future, you won't have to do those kinds of jobs unless you just want to.

The idea of humans quitting manual labor is not as farfetched as it used to be. Musk is currently working on developing a Tesla Bot, which he is calling Optimus.

...a robot that he's developing to do the work humans no longer want to do. As Insider's Ayelet Sheffey reports, Musk would task that robot with "dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks" that humans will no longer have to do.

He predicted that production of this robot has the "...potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time."

A recent question on Quora wondered why more people don't want to do manual labor, as it is easier and less stressful. One reader replied that manual labor carries the possibility of physical injury and disability due to accidents, while another person pointed out that many workers are physically out of shape and unable to do sustained periods of physical labor, while a robot can work 24/7 without breaks.

On the other hand, some say that sitting in a cubicle all day long is more boring than manual labor. While Elon Musk is correct that most people don't want to do boring, repetitious jobs, not everyone views manual labor that way.

Technology is making repetitious, dangerous or boring jobs a thing of the past, freeing up time to spend in other pursuits: hobbies, research, or just enjoying life.

SmartPhones and Google home assistants can track health, appointments and give information quicker than looking it up in an encyclopedia. Will manual labor be the next thing technology helps humans with? It already is.

lawnmowing by hand is a thing of the past Photo by distelAPPArath on Pixabay

