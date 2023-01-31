"If We Improve the Mexican Economy, It Will Shrink the Number of Immigrants," Argues Think Tank

America was founded by immigrants Photo by StockSnap on Pixabay

2022 saw the largest number ever of individuals granted asylum in the United States--51,607.

Not all of those seeking asylum are from Mexico. In fact, of the 206,000 migrants waiting at the border, 63% are from countries other than Mexico, including Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela. Most are seeking refuge or asylum from political or social unrest in the country in which they were born.

When the topic of immigration comes up however, most people assume the majority of individuals trying to cross the border are Mexican nationals.

While people from all over the world will continue to emigrate to the U.S. for the opportunities and freedoms it provides, there are solutions proposed for the thousands of Mexican citizens who leave because conditions in their country have forced them to make this choice.

CSIS, a think tank, claims that improving the Mexican economy would ultimately shrink the number of immigrants leaving that country:

The main reason why Mexicans emigrate to the United States is to improve their economic situation. Other motives exist, such as kinship relations in the destination city, but if the disparities in income opportunities were lower between the two countries, this would override kinship relations. This leads to the inevitable conclusion that reducing the level of Mexican immigration into the United States requires higher economic growth in Mexico.

Although Mexico isn't the only country people are trying to escape from, as a group Mexican nationals are often the ones portrayed as trying to enter the United States illegally. A closer look at this group reveals a disproportionately large number of children, often traveling by themselves to reach the border of the United States. One expert states:

Like their adult counterparts, children who are refugees, asylum seekers or irregular migrants leave their home communities for a complex range of reasons and in a diversity of circumstances. Some children are forced from their homes. They may flee due to war, conflict or other situations involving serious human rights violations as the stories below from interviews with some of the 70 children held in immigration detention around the world demonstrate. Girls and young women are at particular risk of gender based violence and sexual abuse.

One journalist and researcher says the solution lies with improving Mexico's economic and social problems.

She proposes that spending a little money now to solve key issues will save billions down the road. No one wants to leave home, says Sonia Nazario, but people will do so if they lose hope, a feeling of safety or cannot afford to feed their families.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not designed to provide medical or legal advice of any kind. All material is referenced.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.