"If We Improve the Mexican Economy, It Will Shrink the Number of Immigrants," Argues Think Tank

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rjneo_0kWInbZ300
America was founded by immigrantsPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay

2022 saw the largest number ever of individuals granted asylum in the United States--51,607.

Not all of those seeking asylum are from Mexico. In fact, of the 206,000 migrants waiting at the border, 63% are from countries other than Mexico, including Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela. Most are seeking refuge or asylum from political or social unrest in the country in which they were born.

When the topic of immigration comes up however, most people assume the majority of individuals trying to cross the border are Mexican nationals.

While people from all over the world will continue to emigrate to the U.S. for the opportunities and freedoms it provides, there are solutions proposed for the thousands of Mexican citizens who leave because conditions in their country have forced them to make this choice.

CSIS, a think tank, claims that improving the Mexican economy would ultimately shrink the number of immigrants leaving that country:

The main reason why Mexicans emigrate to the United States is to improve their economic situation. Other motives exist, such as kinship relations in the destination city, but if the disparities in income opportunities were lower between the two countries, this would override kinship relations. This leads to the inevitable conclusion that reducing the level of Mexican immigration into the United States requires higher economic growth in Mexico.

Although Mexico isn't the only country people are trying to escape from, as a group Mexican nationals are often the ones portrayed as trying to enter the United States illegally. A closer look at this group reveals a disproportionately large number of children, often traveling by themselves to reach the border of the United States. One expert states:

Like their adult counterparts, children who are refugees, asylum seekers or irregular migrants leave their home communities for a complex range of reasons and in a diversity of circumstances. Some children are forced from their homes. They may flee due to war, conflict or other situations involving serious human rights violations as the stories below from interviews with some of the 70 children held in immigration detention around the world demonstrate. Girls and young women are at particular risk of gender based violence and sexual abuse.

One journalist and researcher says the solution lies with improving Mexico's economic and social problems.

She proposes that spending a little money now to solve key issues will save billions down the road. No one wants to leave home, says Sonia Nazario, but people will do so if they lose hope, a feeling of safety or cannot afford to feed their families.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not designed to provide medical or legal advice of any kind. All material is referenced.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# immigration# Mexico# United States# migrants

Comments / 148

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
3K followers

More from JudyD

Hugo, OK

"The Winchesters Were Popping Like Popcorn"; Cousin "Shub" Resists Arrest in Antlers

In 1937, Wilson Locke of Hugo, Oklahoma, gave an interview in which he recounted family events surrounding his cousin, "Shub" and the time he murdered Jim Ashford in Antlers, a small town about 20 miles north of Hugo.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

State Ban on Abortion Needs To Be Clarified, Says Oklahoma Lawmaker

Some abortions would be acceptable, says Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who recently filed Senate Bill 834 to clarify the exceptions to the abortion ban Oklahoma imposed after the Supreme Court decided in 2022 that Roe V. Wade was unconstitutional.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet Tradition

With Valentine's Day swiftly approaching, many couples will soon be setting off on the quest for chocolate, flowers and the perfect card. But the Bronx Zoo has an opportunity to give an unforgettable gift for that special someone you love. Or for that ex you don't.

Read full story
1 comments
Delaware County, OK

"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman

In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.

Read full story
2 comments

George Santos and the Case of The Ethical Dilemma: What to Do When People Continue to Question Your Truthfulness

Have you ever had that moment when the law tells you it’s right but your conscience says otherwise? This is what many would call an ethical dilemma. How you respond during these situations says a lot about the kind of person you are.

Read full story

No More Boring Jobs? "Physical Work Will Be a Choice" Insists Elon Musk

Elon Musk says there are a lot of jobs that humans just don't want to do anymore. Jobs that are dangerous, dirty. Jobs in temperatures that are too cold or too hot. Jobs that are monotonous.

Read full story

Opinion: Being Mature Meant More to Me When I Was 12 Than it Does Now

I was a very serious child. I was imaginative and a deep thinker and always tried to act in a dignified manner. Impressing the adults was important to me. Now, with some 60-odd years of life under my belt, it doesn’t seem to be nearly so important to act and be mature. I don’t want to act stupid or like a teenager again, but I think it’s more important to step outside the box and just have a little fun.

Read full story

CDC Alarmed By Increasing Numbers of Diabetic Children; Warns of 675% Increase

Steps parents can take to help prevent diabetes in their children. Diabetes in children is on the rise. And the CDC is worried. Not only that, but a new study shows the problem is increasing.

Read full story
1 comments

"I Can't Wait to See Blake Lively As Lily!" Fans Gush Over Colleen Hoover's Actor Picks

Fans also wanted Abigail Cowen and Theo James in the primary roles of "It Ends With Us", a movie based on her 2016 novel by the same name, but Colleen's choices received mixed reviews on social media. Especially after the 2022 trailer popped up on YouTube.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries

Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters. Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:

Read full story
202 comments

ExPats Pay Less Than $400 Per Month For Rent and Utilities

More than 8 million Americans live abroad around the world, and 1.5 million of them choose to live in sunny, warm Mexico. Living in a foreign country is not just for the rich. What motivates people to live somewhere other than the United States? It's the cost of living, says one Youtuber.

Read full story
132 comments

Report Says The United States Is Creating Millionaires Faster Than Any Other Country In The World

Unless you live in Texas or California, there are more U.S. millionaires than the number of people who live in your state. 56 million people worldwide are millionaires. 40% of those live in the United States. Over 24,480,110 people in America are worth over one million dollars.

Read full story
4 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County Has The Worst Jail in America Insists Protestor

At least 16 inmates died in Oklahoma County jail in 2022. The mortality rate ranks second in the United States, according to OklahomaWatch.org. Protestors held a memorial at the county jail this week to put a spotlight on the situation.

Read full story
17 comments

We Don't Need More Laws to Improve Our Broken Health System Says Researcher. We Just Need To Be More Human.

Patients complain that doctors don't understand them and don't spend enough time in the exam room. Doctors complain that patients don't understand their time and legal constraints.

Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist

Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of. Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.

Read full story
257 comments

"We Can't Buy Our Way Out of It," Warns Hulk Actor Turned Climate Activist

Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's Hulk, feels very strongly about climate change. In 2013, he agreed to be one of the founders of The Solutions Project (TSP), a grassroots group out of Oakland, CA that fights for "climate change to foster racial equity."

Read full story
169 comments

WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"

On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees

One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:

Read full story
19 comments

Mr. Beast Didn't Show Everything About His December Challenge in Antarctica

Two weeks ago on Twitter, Mr. Beast asked: "I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?", to which Elon Musk replied: "Starlink works in even the most remote regions of Antarctica", prompting Jimmy "The Beast" to respond, " That would have been nice to know a week ago 🤦‍♂️"

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy