"I Can't Wait to See Blake Lively As Lily!" Fans Gush Over Colleen Hoover's Actor Picks

Fans also wanted Abigail Cowen and Theo James in the primary roles of "It Ends With Us", a movie based on her 2016 novel by the same name, but Colleen's choices received mixed reviews on social media. Especially after the 2022 trailer popped up on YouTube.

In the dramatic novel about domestic violence, Lily's age is 23. Blake Lively is 35, leading some fans to criticize that the choice wasn't realistic. But the casting of actors wasn't the only reason this book and subsequent film have been steeped in controversy. Some critics have complained the story puts domestic abuse in a better light:

Writer Jennie Young expressed this opinion in her recent review:

One reviewer described this book as “raw, honest, inspiring, and profoundly beautiful.” It could have been—it maybe almost was. But like too many books and movies, It Ends With Us feeds into the very structures of toxic masculinity that it purports to combat. It romanticizes red flags and glorifies a charismatic-but-dangerous man (he’s complicated! he’s damaged!) and it ultimately delivers a decidedly anti-feminist message.

Regardless of the book's reception among critics, domestic violence is a topic that is guaranteed to get people talking, and Colleen Hoover has a way of writing that captures the hearts and imaginations of young women everywhere.

This isn't her first novel to make it onto the big screen, however. Her 2015 novel CONFESS was filmed as a series and is available on Prime Video.

