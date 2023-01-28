Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries

Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Teachers in the news Photo by steveriot1 on Pixabay

Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:

Ryan Walters said purging the state's education agency of "liberal indoctrination" will be a top priority during his first weeks in office, which could include changes to some of the nearly 400 people who work at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

"We are going to make sure we get all indoctrination out of the department; we are going to make sure we hold folks accountable that have been pushing that," Walters told The Oklahoman on Monday, hours before he was sworn in as the new state superintendent of public instruction.

"You are going to see us move very quickly on that."

Walters campaigned with promises to go after liberal educators, look more closely at the way federal funding is being used and to support taxpayer-funded private school vouchers. Governor Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education the same day that Walters won his election to State Superintendent. Both jobs come with salaries.

Two days after taking office, he identified 2 Oklahoma teachers he intends to investigate for their far-left radical indoctrination of students. In his efforts to "combat woke ideology in the classroom," he ordered investigations to begin immediately on teachers who may be identified as Tyler Wrynn and Summer Boismier, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

According to one source, liberal indoctrination refers to influencing children in specific ways of thinking before they're mature enough to make choices for themselves:

Liberal thought is often promoted in public schools, either by teachers or peer pressure from older students. Examples include the removal of school prayer, Privilege Walks, and the teaching of evolution as though there were no evidence against it.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal advice, and all facts can be referenced by following the links included.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.