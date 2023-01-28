Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries

JudyD

Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5M5m_0kUly3Is00
Teachers in the newsPhoto bysteveriot1 on Pixabay

Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:

Ryan Walters said purging the state's education agency of "liberal indoctrination" will be a top priority during his first weeks in office, which could include changes to some of the nearly 400 people who work at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
"We are going to make sure we get all indoctrination out of the department; we are going to make sure we hold folks accountable that have been pushing that," Walters told The Oklahoman on Monday, hours before he was sworn in as the new state superintendent of public instruction.
"You are going to see us move very quickly on that."

Walters campaigned with promises to go after liberal educators, look more closely at the way federal funding is being used and to support taxpayer-funded private school vouchers. Governor Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education the same day that Walters won his election to State Superintendent. Both jobs come with salaries.

Two days after taking office, he identified 2 Oklahoma teachers he intends to investigate for their far-left radical indoctrination of students. In his efforts to "combat woke ideology in the classroom," he ordered investigations to begin immediately on teachers who may be identified as Tyler Wrynn and Summer Boismier, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

According to one source, liberal indoctrination refers to influencing children in specific ways of thinking before they're mature enough to make choices for themselves:

Liberal thought is often promoted in public schools, either by teachers or peer pressure from older students. Examples include the removal of school prayer, Privilege Walks, and the teaching of evolution as though there were no evidence against it.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal advice, and all facts can be referenced by following the links included.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oklahoma# Schools# teachers# liberal

Comments / 200

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
3K followers

More from JudyD

Delaware County, OK

"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman

In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.

Read full story
1 comments

George Santos and the Case of The Ethical Dilemma: What to Do When People Continue to Question Your Truthfulness

Have you ever had that moment when the law tells you it’s right but your conscience says otherwise? This is what many would call an ethical dilemma. How you respond during these situations says a lot about the kind of person you are.

Read full story

No More Boring Jobs? "Physical Work Will Be a Choice" Insists Elon Musk

Elon Musk says there are a lot of jobs that humans just don't want to do anymore. Jobs that are dangerous, dirty. Jobs in temperatures that are too cold or too hot. Jobs that are monotonous.

Read full story

"If We Improve the Mexican Economy, It Will Shrink the Number of Immigrants," Argues Think Tank

2022 saw the largest number ever of individuals granted asylum in the United States--51,607. Not all of those seeking asylum are from Mexico. In fact, of the 206,000 migrants waiting at the border, 63% are from countries other than Mexico, including Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela. Most are seeking refuge or asylum from political or social unrest in the country in which they were born.

Read full story
120 comments

Opinion: Being Mature Meant More to Me When I Was 12 Than it Does Now

I was a very serious child. I was imaginative and a deep thinker and always tried to act in a dignified manner. Impressing the adults was important to me. Now, with some 60-odd years of life under my belt, it doesn’t seem to be nearly so important to act and be mature. I don’t want to act stupid or like a teenager again, but I think it’s more important to step outside the box and just have a little fun.

Read full story

CDC Alarmed By Increasing Numbers of Diabetic Children; Warns of 675% Increase

Steps parents can take to help prevent diabetes in their children. Diabetes in children is on the rise. And the CDC is worried. Not only that, but a new study shows the problem is increasing.

Read full story
1 comments

"I Can't Wait to See Blake Lively As Lily!" Fans Gush Over Colleen Hoover's Actor Picks

Fans also wanted Abigail Cowen and Theo James in the primary roles of "It Ends With Us", a movie based on her 2016 novel by the same name, but Colleen's choices received mixed reviews on social media. Especially after the 2022 trailer popped up on YouTube.

Read full story

ExPats Pay Less Than $400 Per Month For Rent and Utilities

More than 8 million Americans live abroad around the world, and 1.5 million of them choose to live in sunny, warm Mexico. Living in a foreign country is not just for the rich. What motivates people to live somewhere other than the United States? It's the cost of living, says one Youtuber.

Read full story
113 comments

Report Says The United States Is Creating Millionaires Faster Than Any Other Country In The World

Unless you live in Texas or California, there are more U.S. millionaires than the number of people who live in your state. 56 million people worldwide are millionaires. 40% of those live in the United States. Over 24,480,110 people in America are worth over one million dollars.

Read full story
4 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County Has The Worst Jail in America Insists Protestor

At least 16 inmates died in Oklahoma County jail in 2022. The mortality rate ranks second in the United States, according to OklahomaWatch.org. Protestors held a memorial at the county jail this week to put a spotlight on the situation.

Read full story
17 comments

We Don't Need More Laws to Improve Our Broken Health System Says Researcher. We Just Need To Be More Human.

Patients complain that doctors don't understand them and don't spend enough time in the exam room. Doctors complain that patients don't understand their time and legal constraints.

Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist

Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of. Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.

Read full story
256 comments

"We Can't Buy Our Way Out of It," Warns Hulk Actor Turned Climate Activist

Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's Hulk, feels very strongly about climate change. In 2013, he agreed to be one of the founders of The Solutions Project (TSP), a grassroots group out of Oakland, CA that fights for "climate change to foster racial equity."

Read full story
169 comments

WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"

On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees

One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:

Read full story
19 comments

Mr. Beast Didn't Show Everything About His December Challenge in Antarctica

Two weeks ago on Twitter, Mr. Beast asked: "I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?", to which Elon Musk replied: "Starlink works in even the most remote regions of Antarctica", prompting Jimmy "The Beast" to respond, " That would have been nice to know a week ago 🤦‍♂️"

Read full story

'Sorry I'm late To The Party Guys I Was Busy Cashing My 80 Million Video Game Check,' Kim Kardashian Boasts in Tweet

In 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted her apologies to her Twitter fans. While it might be nice to be able to claim that kind of money, some might view it as unnecessary boasting. She's not the only celebrity who's done a little bragging, however, as the writer of the article, Ryan Schocket lists several more.

Read full story
38 comments

'I'm Alone. I Go From Everyone...Talking At Me All Day to Total Silence.' Lady Gaga Shares Pain of Feeling Loneliness

Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, revealed those personal struggles in her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two* and gave fans a glimpse into the life of a celebrity personality who might appear to have it all: money, fame, success--but who shares the same feelings of loneliness and isolation as millions of others do.

Read full story
1 comments

'Most Democratic Countries Do Fine Without a Debt Ceiling', James Surowiecki Says. 'The U.S. Doesn't Need One.'

This Thursday, the United States government will reach its debt ceiling unless Congress agrees to raise the debt limit. The national debt limit is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet current legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.

Read full story
224 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy