ExPats Pay Less Than $400 Per Month For Rent and Utilities

More than 8 million Americans live abroad around the world, and 1.5 million of them choose to live in sunny, warm Mexico.

Guanajuato City Photo by maneph9 on Pixabay

Living in a foreign country is not just for the rich

What motivates people to live somewhere other than the United States? It's the cost of living, says one Youtuber.

To improve their quality of living, and stretch their income, many choose to live in other countries. Over 8 million Americans are currently living in a country other than the U.S.

An expatriot, or expat for short, is anyone living in a country other than the country in which they have citizenship. An expat doesn't have to give up citizenship to live or work in another country, and the majority of those who move often travel back and forth between countries. Expats frequently mention the quality of life in other countries and how that translates into saving money.

Americans living in Mexico pay an average of $55.78 monthly for utilities, and $303 for a 1 bedroom apartment, not in the center of the city. A nice restaurant meal for two costs an average of $32, while a loaf of bread averages $1.77.

International Living lists some of the most popular cities in Mexico for expats, and among these are several water-front cities:

Puerto Vallarta has been an expat haven for over 60 years. What was once a small village on Mexico’s Pacific Coast is now a major international resort, with an urban area that runs for nearly 30 miles along the shore of Banderas Bay.

Lake Chapala is Mexico’s largest lake, and the surrounding area is also home to the largest concentration of U.S. expats in the world. U.S. and Canadian expats have been attracted to the Lake Chapala area by homes with gentle arches, hand-painted tiles, and adjoining gardens that bloom all year round. It’s a part of the world where it’s easy to afford a cook, a maid, and a gardener. Lake Chapala, Mexico’s largest lake, is about 50 miles long from east to west but not much more than 12 miles wide at its broadest point.

Is the expat life for you? Have you considered moving out of the country for economic savings or quality of life?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. This article is not intended to provide advice of any kind; legal, medical or other.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.