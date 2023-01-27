Report Says The United States Is Creating Millionaires Faster Than Any Other Country In The World

Unless you live in Texas or California, there are more U.S. millionaires than the number of people who live in your state.

56 million people worldwide are millionaires. 40% of those live in the United States. Over 24,480,110 people in America are worth over one million dollars.

Rich people spend their money differently than ordinary people. One financial advisor who works with the wealthy said this:

Have you ever maxed out your credit card on a pair of designer jeans you'll only wear once just to impress your friends? Rich people do the same thing — only with boats and yachts, according to Scribner.

"Did you know that BOAT is an acronym for Break Out Another Thousand dollars?" Scribner jokes. Yachts are notoriously expensive to maintain and they require a full-time crew. The majority of rich people splurge on these big-ticket items to impress others, says Scribner. "Some people never actually step foot on [their boat.] What a waste of money."

Rich people don't know what to do with all that cash

Don Rabouin reveals the top 1% of income earners in America don't even know what to do with all of the cash they have sitting around. In one recent fiscal year, companies in the United States earned a profit of $2.3 trillion, yet they're choosing to hold the cash while buying back stock. Instead of reinvesting in business, cash is being hoarded; sitting unused on balance sheets:

Companies could pay their workers more, but "that would be terrible for the stock market," says Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics — half-jokingly.

Not only does the U.S. have more millionaires than any other country, but they're making more millionaires faster than anywhere else in the world.

