Oklahoma County Has The Worst Jail in America Insists Protestor

At least 16 inmates died in Oklahoma County jail in 2022. The mortality rate ranks second in the United States, according to OklahomaWatch.org.

prisoner behind barbed wire Photo by josealbafotos on Pixabay

Protestors held a memorial at the county jail this week to put a spotlight on the situation.

Recent protests about the conditions in the Oklahoma County jail have spurred the county to make some changes in the way the jail is run. Among those changes is the replacement of CEO Greg Williams. Major Brandi Garner is the new interim CEO, but the trust has said it has no timetable set for filling the position permanently.

The Oklahoma County jail has long held a reputation of facility and treatment issues. In 2015, an article was written detailing many of its problems:

A clerical worker at the jail posted a YouTube video claiming inmates had been beaten right in front of her. The majority of those held at the jail have yet to be convicted of a crime, according to the Department of Justice.

One source says that staff are unable to see through the doors of the cells to check on inmates and states that the cells are poorly designed. County officials insist they have tried for years to get funding for better facilities, but have had no success. Further:

Local jails report inmate deaths to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics annually. However, the agency has repeatedly declined requests to make facility-level data available to the public.

More recently, inmate visitors reported prisoners deal with bedbugs, lack of water and food, and cold inside temperatures.

New CEO Brandi Garner spoke briefly about her plans for the jail:

“My career in law enforcement and corrections, including my time in Oklahoma County, has given me experience and insight I’m excited to bring to this position,” Garner said. “I’m looking forward to ensuring we continue our positive growth, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our detainees, our staff and our community.”

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. This article is not intended to provide advice of any kind; legal, medical or other.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.