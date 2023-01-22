Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist

the dream of winning big Photo by ChiniGaray on Pixabay

What are the chances?

Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of.

Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.

Joan Ginther is an American who is a four-time lottery winner. In 1993 she won $5.4 million in Lotto Texas. In 2006, she won $2 million in a scratch-off game called the Holiday Millionaire. She won again in 2008--$3 million from a Millions and Millions ticket. In 2010, she won $10 million, her largest prize yet, bringing her total winnings to $20.4 million.

"She should be blocked. She's definitely on my blacklist," the Texas lottery director complained in an interview with Harper's Magazine.

Most people have a list already made (even if it's only in their head) of what they'd spend their lottery winnings on: paying off debt usually comes in first.

But not all debt is equal, and sometimes financial planning experts will advise winners to make sound investments so that the windfall has a chance of becoming a sustaining source of income.

That is why an attorney will tell you to take a few days to plan and make decisions carefully after winning a large amount.

Of course, there are plenty of examples of what not to do when you become a lottery winner.

