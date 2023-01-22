"We Can't Buy Our Way Out of It," Warns Hulk Actor Turned Climate Activist

Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's Hulk, feels very strongly about climate change. In 2013, he agreed to be one of the founders of The Solutions Project (TSP), a grassroots group out of Oakland, CA that fights for "climate change to foster racial equity."

“Our politicians aren’t doing what needs to be done,” Ruffalo said in a YouTube panel that was live-streamed. “None of this matters if our children can’t drink the water, they can’t breathe the air, they can’t go outside [while] the world burns around them.”

Photo by TheDigitalArtist on Pixabay

Celebrities involved in climate change issues

But Mark isn't the only celebrity using his status and name to bring attention to environmental issues. Other actors to support climate actions and improve our climate for the next generation are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Greta Thunberg, and Prince Harry.

In a 2019 article for Gotham magazine, Shailene Woodley expressed her feelings about sustainability and nature:

I have always cared about our earth.....for me, it's always been a place of refuge, a place of safety, a place of learning, and growth and wisdom. And I feel like there's a disconnection between human beings and nature. We'll talk about it as if it's something that's outside of ourselves, that we are not nature. But we are.

"Climate change is the greatest threat to our existence in our short history on this planet. Nobody’s going to buy their way out of its effects.” – Mark Ruffalo, actor and activist.

“Care for the natural world. Not only care for the natural world, but treat it with a degree of respect and reverence…the future of the natural world is in our hands." – Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

“You are the last, best hope of Earth. We ask you to protect it. Or we, and all living things we cherish, are history.” – actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.