WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"

JudyD

On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKdYo_0kMtMY3600
Mental health affects us allPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay

Mental health crisis

The day before that progress hearing in court, Mosley wrote on his Facebook page: “The worst type of emotions is not having any emotions. Be grateful for the little things laughing and smiling or feeling any type of joy.” His comments the months before the hearing detail his struggles to stay positive and learn from his mistakes.

One commenter on YouTube believes the problem lies with professional security:

ALL (crap)marts need a PROFESSIONAL Security Crew....There are ALL kinds of places to recruit people from. screen them like the army...you young guys looking to do the Right and Honorable thing for This Country, Make a plan, get some teams together. There is a GAPING HOLE of lack of good security teams... do it for: the children/mothers/sons/the innocent people who want to buy a loaf of bread!,, for goodness sakes.

While others recognize an important piece of the puzzle is the mental health crisis in the country. The 2022 State of Mental Health in America verified mental health issues continue to rise:

(our) ...report confirms the trend that mental health in the U.S. continued to get worse leading into the COVID-19 pandemic. This report also contains two spotlights on policies that can improve access to mental health resources in the U.S. – 988 implementation and increasing mental health education and supports in schools.

Mind.org lists some possible causes of mental health issues:

  • childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect
  • social isolation or loneliness
  • experiencing discrimination and stigma, including racism
  • social disadvantage, poverty or debt
  • bereavement (losing someone close to you)
  • severe or long-term stress
  • having a long-term physical health condition
  • unemployment or losing your job
  • homelessness or poor housing
  • being a long-term carer for someone
  • drug and alcohol misuse
  • domestic violence, bullying or other abuse as an adult
  • significant trauma as an adult, such as military combat, being involved in a serious incident in which you feared for your life, or being the victim of a violent crime
  • physical causes – for example, a head injury or a neurological condition such as epilepsy can have an impact on your behaviour and mood. (It's important to rule out potential physical causes before seeking further treatment for a mental health problem).

Nami.org says one of the most important things someone can do for their own mental health is to practice self-care: practice mindfulness, meditation, focus on your breathing and self-talk. Be kind to yourself and others.

What suggestions do you have for reducing mental health issues in this country (or globally)?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only

