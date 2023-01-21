WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"

On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.

Mental health crisis

The day before that progress hearing in court, Mosley wrote on his Facebook page: “The worst type of emotions is not having any emotions. Be grateful for the little things laughing and smiling or feeling any type of joy.” His comments the months before the hearing detail his struggles to stay positive and learn from his mistakes.

While others recognize an important piece of the puzzle is the mental health crisis in the country. The 2022 State of Mental Health in America verified mental health issues continue to rise:

(our) ...report confirms the trend that mental health in the U.S. continued to get worse leading into the COVID-19 pandemic. This report also contains two spotlights on policies that can improve access to mental health resources in the U.S. – 988 implementation and increasing mental health education and supports in schools.

Mind.org lists some possible causes of mental health issues:

childhood abuse, trauma, or neglect

social isolation or loneliness

experiencing discrimination and stigma, including racism

social disadvantage, poverty or debt

bereavement (losing someone close to you)

(losing someone close to you) severe or long-term stress

having a long-term physical health condition

unemployment or losing your job

homelessness or poor housing

being a long-term carer for someone

for someone drug and alcohol misuse

domestic violence, bullying or other abuse as an adult

as an adult significant trauma as an adult, such as military combat, being involved in a serious incident in which you feared for your life, or being the victim of a violent crime

physical causes – for example, a head injury or a neurological condition such as epilepsy can have an impact on your behaviour and mood. (It's important to rule out potential physical causes before seeking further treatment for a mental health problem).

Nami.org says one of the most important things someone can do for their own mental health is to practice self-care: practice mindfulness, meditation, focus on your breathing and self-talk. Be kind to yourself and others.

What suggestions do you have for reducing mental health issues in this country (or globally)?

