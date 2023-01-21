"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOXJy_0kMnQqRu00
License plate mixupPhoto byRalphs_Fotos on Pixabay

One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:

 “It’s very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don’t want to be put in collections for something we didn’t do.”

Oklahoma isn't the only state having issues with the toll system.

Recently, some Texas toll road customers were double-billed for trips taken:

The mistake was the result of a system error at the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Some EZ TAG customers who drove toll roads like the Grand Parkway have received bills for tolls which should have posted directly to their EZ TAG accounts. That means many customers were charged multiple times for the same toll, and some of them might have ended up double paying.

And in an ironic twist, Illinois has had the same issue before--only slightly in reverse. Bryan, a business owner from Elgin, Illinois, received several toll charges out of the states of New York and New Jersey. The vehicle pictured in his invoices was not his--yet the Port Authority was threatening to send his unpaid invoices to collection if he didn't cough up the money.

Authorities are quick to point out that no system is perfect, and they work to fix the issue as quickly as possible. There doesn't appear to be one central website for toll roads and turnpikes; each state must be contacted individually. The good news, though, is that 15 states have no toll roads whatsoever:

Have you ever been charged unfairly on toll roads?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and feel free to share this article on social media and with friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# toll# collections# Oklahoma# tag# turnpike

Comments / 15

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
2K followers

More from JudyD

We Don't Need More Laws to Improve Our Broken Health System Says Researcher. We Just Need To Be More Human.

Patients complain that doctors don't understand them and don't spend enough time in the exam room. Doctors complain that patients don't understand their time and legal constraints.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist

Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of. Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.

Read full story
217 comments

"We Can't Buy Our Way Out of It," Warns Hulk Actor Turned Climate Activist

Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's Hulk, feels very strongly about climate change. In 2013, he agreed to be one of the founders of The Solutions Project (TSP), a grassroots group out of Oakland, CA that fights for "climate change to foster racial equity."

Read full story
144 comments

WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"

On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.

Read full story

Mr. Beast Didn't Show Everything About His December Challenge in Antarctica

Two weeks ago on Twitter, Mr. Beast asked: "I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?", to which Elon Musk replied: "Starlink works in even the most remote regions of Antarctica", prompting Jimmy "The Beast" to respond, " That would have been nice to know a week ago 🤦‍♂️"

Read full story

'Sorry I'm late To The Party Guys I Was Busy Cashing My 80 Million Video Game Check,' Kim Kardashian Boasts in Tweet

In 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted her apologies to her Twitter fans. While it might be nice to be able to claim that kind of money, some might view it as unnecessary boasting. She's not the only celebrity who's done a little bragging, however, as the writer of the article, Ryan Schocket lists several more.

Read full story
32 comments

'I'm Alone. I Go From Everyone...Talking At Me All Day to Total Silence.' Lady Gaga Shares Pain of Feeling Loneliness

Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, revealed those personal struggles in her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two* and gave fans a glimpse into the life of a celebrity personality who might appear to have it all: money, fame, success--but who shares the same feelings of loneliness and isolation as millions of others do.

Read full story
1 comments

'Most Democratic Countries Do Fine Without a Debt Ceiling', James Surowiecki Says. 'The U.S. Doesn't Need One.'

This Thursday, the United States government will reach its debt ceiling unless Congress agrees to raise the debt limit. The national debt limit is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet current legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.

Read full story
224 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment

The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.

Read full story
90 comments
Oklahoma State

Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.

Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:. "Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"

Read full story
19 comments

Bullying "Isn't a High School Thing or an Age Thing," Taylor Swift Encourages "Just Don't Let Them Change You."

Taylor Swift says she was bullied by popular girls when they found out she liked country music. She used the experience to get stronger. When they showed up at one of her concerts, Taylor says she learned a valuable lesson:

Read full story
121 comments

Opinion: Relaxation and Comfort From Little Everyday Things

A cup of hot steaming tea in my hand. A fuzzy warm throw around my shoulders as I sit on the front porch in the early September morning sun. This is comfort to me. Everyone has their own idea of what comfort means to them. Hot soup, bubble baths, soft music — these are a few of the most popular offerings when you ask someone what brings them comfort. But what might be comforting to one person might not have the same effect on another. Comfort is subjective. Candles don’t do anything for me, while the smell of pinto beans and cornbread cooking in the kitchen soothes my nerves and calms me.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Life in a Small Town is Like a Social Media Group

The town I live in has about 2500 residents. It’s pretty small. Like most small communities, I know a lot of people by name and a handful of them I share some history with. Maybe I went to high school with them, or maybe I met them at various jobs I had in the area. I’ve known some so long that I’ve watched their children grow up and get married — and have children of their own.

Read full story

'I'm Looking Forward To My Kid Saying: That's My Mom' Says Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she's expecting a baby. Like most new moms, Naomi Osaka is excited to share the news about her pregnancy. On Wednesday, she posted on Twitter the news and ultrasound photos along with a message that,

Read full story
Fort Towson, OK

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Ft. Towson

James Culberson talks about traveling with a guide by horse in 1884 from Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to the Ft. Towson, Oklahoma area:. I was given a certificate to enter that school (Spencer Academy at Ft. Towson) this was the cause of my having to make a trip over this military highway in the year 1884 from Fort Smith to Paris TX before the Frisco railway was built.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.

Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":

Read full story
7 comments
Southeast, NY

This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her Home

Wild edibles add variety to your diet and take nothing out of your wallet. Mom Donna Michaels lives in the small town of Southeast, New York with her husband and two daughters who remain at home, one in college and one a senior in high school. Like most mothers, she looks for ways to save money on her groceries.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok Challenge

Kia and Hyundai are being targeted in a TikTok challenge. An Oklahoma woman may be the latest in a string of car thefts that began as a challenge on TikTok. Elizabeth Ferrar of Oklahoma City reported her car stolen just before New Year's Eve. Leaving work on Friday, December 30, 2022, she found her car was missing and asked her husband if he knew where it was before calling police to request assistance finding it.

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy