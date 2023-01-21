"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees

License plate mixup Photo by Ralphs_Fotos on Pixabay

One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:

“It’s very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don’t want to be put in collections for something we didn’t do.”

Oklahoma isn't the only state having issues with the toll system.

Recently, some Texas toll road customers were double-billed for trips taken:

The mistake was the result of a system error at the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Some EZ TAG customers who drove toll roads like the Grand Parkway have received bills for tolls which should have posted directly to their EZ TAG accounts. That means many customers were charged multiple times for the same toll, and some of them might have ended up double paying.

And in an ironic twist, Illinois has had the same issue before--only slightly in reverse. Bryan, a business owner from Elgin, Illinois, received several toll charges out of the states of New York and New Jersey. The vehicle pictured in his invoices was not his--yet the Port Authority was threatening to send his unpaid invoices to collection if he didn't cough up the money.

Authorities are quick to point out that no system is perfect, and they work to fix the issue as quickly as possible. There doesn't appear to be one central website for toll roads and turnpikes; each state must be contacted individually. The good news, though, is that 15 states have no toll roads whatsoever:

