'Most Democratic Countries Do Fine Without a Debt Ceiling', James Surowiecki Says. 'The U.S. Doesn't Need One.'

JudyD

This Thursday, the United States government will reach its debt ceiling unless Congress agrees to raise the debt limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2fGP_0kGXswX400
closed until further noticePhoto byBenediktGeyer on Pixabay

The national debt limit is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet current legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.

The U.S. has never defaulted on the debt, which would potentially force officials to choose between citizens receiving their Social Security and other payments, or paying interest on the national debt. But House Republicans say they refuse to support another debt increase unless they get spending cuts or other concessions, according to NPR.

One personal finance news source comments:

The last time the U.S. reached the debt ceiling was in 2011 and it took months for the economy to recover, says NPR. The Treasury found that waiting to raise the limit took a toll on the economy, affecting the market and even people’s retirement savings.

What do experts have to say about the debt ceiling?

Ron DeSantis (governor of Florida):

If we reach the debt ceiling, we don't have to default. Getting to that point just won't allow us to reach new debt.

Alan Greenspan (former chair of the Federal Reserve):

I think the whole issue of a debt ceiling makes no sense to me whatsoever. Anybody who is remotely adroit at arithmetic doesn't need a debt ceiling to tell you where you are.

Steve Wynn (real estate developer):

You watch television and see what's going on on this debt ceiling issue. And what I consider to be a total lack of leadership from the President and nothing's going to get fixed until the President himself steps up and wrangles both parties in Congress.

James Surowiecki (journalist):

The truth is that the United States doesn't need, and shouldn't have, a debt ceiling. Every other democratic country, with the exception of Denmark, does fine without one.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you’d like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# debt ceiling# United States# Economy

Comments / 223

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
1K followers

More from JudyD

'Sorry I'm late To The Party Guys I Was Busy Cashing My 80 Million Video Game Check,' Kim Kardashian Boasts in Tweet

In 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted her apologies to her Twitter fans. While it might be nice to be able to claim that kind of money, some might view it as unnecessary boasting. She's not the only celebrity who's done a little bragging, however, as the writer of the article, Ryan Schocket lists several more.

Read full story
27 comments

'I'm Alone. I Go From Everyone...Talking At Me All Day to Total Silence.' Lady Gaga Shares Pain of Feeling Loneliness

Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, revealed those personal struggles in her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two* and gave fans a glimpse into the life of a celebrity personality who might appear to have it all: money, fame, success--but who shares the same feelings of loneliness and isolation as millions of others do.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment

The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.

Read full story
90 comments
Oklahoma State

Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.

Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:. "Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"

Read full story
19 comments

Bullying "Isn't a High School Thing or an Age Thing," Taylor Swift Encourages "Just Don't Let Them Change You."

Taylor Swift says she was bullied by popular girls when they found out she liked country music. She used the experience to get stronger. When they showed up at one of her concerts, Taylor says she learned a valuable lesson:

Read full story
121 comments

Opinion: Relaxation and Comfort From Little Everyday Things

A cup of hot steaming tea in my hand. A fuzzy warm throw around my shoulders as I sit on the front porch in the early September morning sun. This is comfort to me. Everyone has their own idea of what comfort means to them. Hot soup, bubble baths, soft music — these are a few of the most popular offerings when you ask someone what brings them comfort. But what might be comforting to one person might not have the same effect on another. Comfort is subjective. Candles don’t do anything for me, while the smell of pinto beans and cornbread cooking in the kitchen soothes my nerves and calms me.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Life in a Small Town is Like a Social Media Group

The town I live in has about 2500 residents. It’s pretty small. Like most small communities, I know a lot of people by name and a handful of them I share some history with. Maybe I went to high school with them, or maybe I met them at various jobs I had in the area. I’ve known some so long that I’ve watched their children grow up and get married — and have children of their own.

Read full story

'I'm Looking Forward To My Kid Saying: That's My Mom' Says Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she's expecting a baby. Like most new moms, Naomi Osaka is excited to share the news about her pregnancy. On Wednesday, she posted on Twitter the news and ultrasound photos along with a message that,

Read full story
Fort Towson, OK

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Ft. Towson

James Culberson talks about traveling with a guide by horse in 1884 from Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to the Ft. Towson, Oklahoma area:. I was given a certificate to enter that school (Spencer Academy at Ft. Towson) this was the cause of my having to make a trip over this military highway in the year 1884 from Fort Smith to Paris TX before the Frisco railway was built.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.

Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":

Read full story
7 comments
Southeast, NY

This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her Home

Wild edibles add variety to your diet and take nothing out of your wallet. Mom Donna Michaels lives in the small town of Southeast, New York with her husband and two daughters who remain at home, one in college and one a senior in high school. Like most mothers, she looks for ways to save money on her groceries.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok Challenge

Kia and Hyundai are being targeted in a TikTok challenge. An Oklahoma woman may be the latest in a string of car thefts that began as a challenge on TikTok. Elizabeth Ferrar of Oklahoma City reported her car stolen just before New Year's Eve. Leaving work on Friday, December 30, 2022, she found her car was missing and asked her husband if he knew where it was before calling police to request assistance finding it.

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.

Read full story
4 comments
Noble, OK

Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs

Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”

Read full story
72 comments
Rattan, OK

Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township

In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.

Read full story

Breathing Exercises Help With Stress, Anxiety and Weight Loss, Studies Show

Don't Stop BreathingPhoto byHarry Fabel on Pixabay. Something as natural and simple as controlling your breathing can help reduce stress, anxiety, and even body weight. James Gordon says Americans have become a nation of 'shallow breathers'. In May, 2000, he pointed out that:

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community

Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.

Read full story
5 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel

Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.

Read full story

Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More

Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy