'Most Democratic Countries Do Fine Without a Debt Ceiling', James Surowiecki Says. 'The U.S. Doesn't Need One.'

This Thursday, the United States government will reach its debt ceiling unless Congress agrees to raise the debt limit.

The national debt limit is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet current legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments.

The U.S. has never defaulted on the debt, which would potentially force officials to choose between citizens receiving their Social Security and other payments, or paying interest on the national debt. But House Republicans say they refuse to support another debt increase unless they get spending cuts or other concessions, according to NPR.

One personal finance news source comments:

The last time the U.S. reached the debt ceiling was in 2011 and it took months for the economy to recover, says NPR. The Treasury found that waiting to raise the limit took a toll on the economy, affecting the market and even people’s retirement savings.

What do experts have to say about the debt ceiling?

Ron DeSantis (governor of Florida):

If we reach the debt ceiling, we don't have to default. Getting to that point just won't allow us to reach new debt.

Alan Greenspan (former chair of the Federal Reserve):

I think the whole issue of a debt ceiling makes no sense to me whatsoever. Anybody who is remotely adroit at arithmetic doesn't need a debt ceiling to tell you where you are.

Steve Wynn (real estate developer):

You watch television and see what's going on on this debt ceiling issue. And what I consider to be a total lack of leadership from the President and nothing's going to get fixed until the President himself steps up and wrangles both parties in Congress.

James Surowiecki (journalist):

The truth is that the United States doesn't need, and shouldn't have, a debt ceiling. Every other democratic country, with the exception of Denmark, does fine without one.

