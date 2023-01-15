Educators Say Oklahoma Students Are The "Most Unhealthy" In The U.S. This is What They Propose.

Oklahoma is the unhealthiest state, according to one law maker Photo by Bru-nO on Pixabay

Oklahoma fails the physical fitness test

Senator Jessica Garvin (R) says Oklahoma is not physically fit, and she has a solution that will start with children in the state's public school system:

"Oklahoma is the most unhealthy state in the country. And I just believe that those, those habits start when you're young. And so anything that we can do to improve our health outcomes in Oklahoma,"

Last fall, after speaking with leaders at Ft. Sill, she heard concerns that many of the recruits being seen had issues with health, weight, and being in shape.

This resulted in the Senator's proposal of SB94 which would require yearly physical fitness tests in public schools starting in the third grade.

The bill would also gather data anonymously for the purpose of analyzing health and its correlations with grades, attendance, disciplinary issues and school meal program use. The data would be only for the use of the state department of education.

Senator Garvin would like to change the health of young people from Oklahoma as they choose to go into a military career. She says this is an important area for law-makers to discuss.

"Being as patriotic as our state is, naturally there's so many kids who want to go serve in the military, or adults that want to go serve in the military, and so (we want to be) able to be supportive of them."

The national obesity rate is at 17%, up from 15.8% in 2018. Oklahoma's obesity rate for 2020-2021 is at 18.7% ranking it number 13 among all 50 states. Although this is concerning, many parents and educators don't agree with addressing this in public arenas, notes an article in the New York Times entitled, Leave Fat Kids Alone. The writer points out that the 'war on obesity' is nothing more than fat-shaming:

These declarations of an obesity epidemic and a war on childhood obesity all doggedly pursued one question, and one question only: How do we make fat kids thin? In other words, how do we get rid of fat kids?

Educators and leaders all feel something should be done. And right now, it appears that legislators are the ones stepping up with proposals and solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.