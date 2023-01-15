Bullying "Isn't a High School Thing or an Age Thing," Taylor Swift Encourages "Just Don't Let Them Change You."

facing the fear and fist of a bully Photo by _mallgoth_ on Pixabay

Taylor Swift says she was bullied by popular girls when they found out she liked country music. She used the experience to get stronger. When they showed up at one of her concerts, Taylor says she learned a valuable lesson:

"They showed up, wearing my T-shirts and asking me to sign their CDs. It was bittersweet, because it made me realise that they didn't remember being mean to me and that I needed to forget about it, too."

How bullies affect a community

According to recent reports, about 20% of school students ages 12-18 experienced bullying nationwide. Another source claims it's 1 in 4 kids who experience bullying and goes on to point out how it affects the entire community:

Child and teen Bullying and Cyberbullying are at an all-time high. Some kids are so tormented that suicide has become an alternative for them. It has everyone worried. Not just the kids on its receiving end, but the parents, teachers and others who may not understand how extreme bullying can get.

Bullying is defined as:

the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threat, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. The behavior is often repeated and habitual. Bullying is the activity of repeated, aggressive behavior intended to hurt another individual, physically, mentally or emotionally.

Bullying happens every day. One such incident was reported on earlier this week, when a Severna Park High School student was disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs.

Bullying is not restricted to one country, as this report from Australia shows:

O﻿ne of Sydney's elite schools has expelled a number of students over "unacceptable" bullying.

Six students had their enrolment at Waverley College cancelled after a spat between year 7 and year 9 students turned ugly.

(As a note of explanation: year 7 students are about age 11, and year 9 students are approximately 13 years old.)

In a statement, principal Graham Leddie said what happened was "unacceptable on every level".﻿ It began when a group of year 7 students threw fruit and water at a group of year 9 students during a lunch break. "The year 9s responded completely disproportionately to students who were two years younger than they were and it got out of hand," Leddie said.

Young people are not the only group who experience bullying, however.

Adults can be victims of bullying, as well as exhibiting bullying behaviors toward others. In an article titled, Bullies in White Coats? , research from Massachusetts General Hospital showed that "a significant number (of healthcare workers and doctors)...are treated disrespectfully...when working with each other."

Tips on dealing with bullies

F. Diane Barth gives some great tips about how to deal with bullies of all ages. She advises,

An unemotional response deprives a bully of the attention and sense of power they seek.

To avoid responding to a bully emotionally, it helps to practice the response first.

Rather than exchanging hostilities with a bully, it can help to step back instead of responding in the heat of the moment.

*For more resources on bullying and how to deal with it, check out:

https://www.stopbullying.gov/

https://www.cfchildren.org/resources/bullying-prevention-resources/

https://www.parentcenterhub.org/bullying/

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and entertainment purposes.

