Small Towns in Oklahoma: Ft. Towson

James Culberson talks about traveling with a guide by horse in 1884 from Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to the Ft. Towson, Oklahoma area:

I was given a certificate to enter that school (Spencer Academy at Ft. Towson) this was the cause of my having to make a trip over this military highway in the year 1884 from Fort Smith to Paris TX before the Frisco railway was built.

A couple of days into his journey, they find bear tracks near camp:

...I might have been tired on this my second night out. The nearness of the mountains (the Kiamichi Mountains could be seen south of us now) nor the strangeness of the country nor its dangers did not disturb my sleep that night and I would have slept all that day, I guess, but my guide called me about seven o'clock and as there was a surprise in his voice, I arose and ran to where he was standing in the road about 30 (thirty) yards from camp and as he pointed to the ground I was shocked and surprised to see the dust in the road covered with bear tracks of all sizes! I was confused, here I was leagues and leagues from home and might have been eaten up entirely by a bear or two but had not, and I could not understand until the guide told me they probably came scouting by and looked us over by whiffing the air that near us, and as they learned we had nothing they liked or cared for, went on their way.

Ft. Towson was once one of the primary destinations of the Choctaws when they were forced to move from their home in Mississippi along the infamous Trail of Tears.  Established in 1824, Fort Towson is Oklahoma's second oldest fort; located on the Red River near the mouth of the Kiamichi River in the southeastern area of the state.

The Oklahoma Historical Society bought the Fort Towson property in 1967, and conducted several archaeological investigations. They used the information they found to open a new Visitor Center to display artifacts, maps and other historical information about the local history.

The Military Road was one the first highways connecting Arkansas to Fort Towson in the 1820s, which served as one route of the Choctaw Trail of Tears. Early Choctaw settlements on the road were Harris Mill, Eagletown, Lukfata. Wheelock and Clear Creek. Sections of the original Military Road can still be identified and are still visible.

Modern-day Ft. Towson has one main street through the middle of town (Highway 70), with a public school, Post Office, gas station and Dollar General store serving a local population of about 500. Ft. Towson also has a museum, but the Visitor Center for the original Fort Towson is located about 2 miles northeast of the township on the original site of the Fort.

