Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.

Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death.

By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said many of these crimes children and teenagers are committing are serious.

“People committing more heinous criminal activity are becoming younger and younger,” Meulenberg said. He continued, “We’re not talking about sneaking into movies or staying out past curfew. We’re talking about some pretty serious crimes here: shooting, robberies and burglaries.”

Recently an Oklahoma psychiatrist, Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, Chief of Psychiatry at OU Health, addressed the issue in an interview:

"It starts in our homes. We really need to pay attention to our education of children. We need to pay attention to our own behavior because what we role model at home is what the children learn," Ostermeyer said.

The article then went on to point out that crimes involving children affect all of us:

Raising awareness and addressing societal flaws are conversations families are looking to have after two violent child crimes.

"I would say this is a call to all of us," Ostermeyer said.

Dr. Ostermeyer advises parents to be on the watch for key factors in their child's behavior:

“Changes in behavior. Kind of daring behaviors, being verbally violent, doing small things and sort of testing and starting to act out,” Ostermeyer said.

Ostermeyer said to also understand risk factors, like a child having a lack of moral guidance, not being involved, or their school performance plummeting.

"We need to take care of our children in society. We need to take that very seriously as parents, as family members, as neighbors, as church members, as teachers, everywhere," Ostermeyer said.

The Tulsa incident occurred the day before the 6-year-old Virginia elementary student brought a gun to school, shooting first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner and leaving her in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

If you or a loved one need help locating someone to help with behavioral or mental health issues, please feel free to call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

*This article is not intended to diagnose behavioral or mental health issues. If you need help, please seek help from a qualified health provider.

