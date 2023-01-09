Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok Challenge

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4RtW_0k7unRhF00
Kia and Hyundai targeted by TikTok challengePhoto byDomPixabay on Pixabay.com

Kia and Hyundai are being targeted in a TikTok challenge

An Oklahoma woman may be the latest in a string of car thefts that began as a challenge on TikTok. Elizabeth Ferrar of Oklahoma City reported her car stolen just before New Year's Eve. Leaving work on Friday, December 30, 2022, she found her car was missing and asked her husband if he knew where it was before calling police to request assistance finding it.

That day also happened to be the couple's anniversary.

When the officers found the wrecked vehicle the next day in nearby Moore and examined it, they suggested that it appeared to be similar to other Kia thefts that began as a TikTok challenge last year. According to a local news source, the challenge is well-known:

The challenge is where people break into Kia’s with a USB connector, hotwire them and then drive away. He said, because it’s trashed and the steering columns busted,” she said about the conversation between her and an officer. “It’s exactly how they do it.” She added that police also found some other clues like a phone and charger cable inside the car.

Almost 60,000 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in 2022 nationwide, reports one source. As Josh Cain reported in September:

In just 2022, at least 1,634 more Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen so far this year, an 85% increase over the year before of thefts of just those types of cars. That’s almost three quarters of the entire increase in stolen cars of any make and model in L.A. this year: Car thefts in the city are up about 15%, or 2,279 more cars.
Car thefts in L.A . are up more than 23% since 2020, according to LAPD’s most recent numbers.
Kia and Hyundai vehicles between the years of 2010 and 2021 are being targeted because a defect is allowing them to be easily hotwired. Models of those years were built without engine immobilizers — that is, electronic security devices that only allow the car to start when they detect the transponder inside the driver’s key fob.

A community volunteer, Hannah Smith, has organized a GoFundMe account for the Ferrars since it appears their insurance company may not cover this incident.

For other Kia and Hyundai theft victims, it's interesting to note that a class-action lawsuit has been initiated by MLG Attorneys at Law, who specialize in car defect litigation.

This is not the only lawsuit that the social media company is dealing with. The company is facing increased scrutiny from the government and businesses as entertainment crosses the line into real life consequences.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended as legal advice. It is for educational and informational purposes only.

