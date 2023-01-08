Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

JudyD

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxHoP_0k74OeJI00
Christ's Church at Kosoma, OK on Highway 2Photo byAuthor

Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.

When the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway built its line through the Choctaw Nation, there was already a permanent settlement where modern-day Kosoma is located. The new railroad connected Fort Smith, Arkansas and Paris, Texas and ran along fairly parallel to the Kiamichi River in Pushmataha County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulRa9_0k74OeJI00
Kosoma Oklahoma cemetery just off Highway 2Photo byAuthor

Several place markers along Highway 2 are sites of former train stations and small communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbE7A_0k74OeJI00
Small communities thrived in this area due to the Kiamichi Railroad and timber businessPhoto byAuthor

Some, like Kosoma, had stores where general goods could be purchased. Kosoma, however, also boasted a hotel and saloon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERgap_0k74OeJI00
What's left of the old Kosoma hotel and saloonPhoto byAuthor

The word Kosoma is Choctaw and means "place of the stinking water" because of a sulphur spring nearby.

Wikipedia goes on to say this about Kosoma:

The sparsely-populated area, at that time known as Jack’s Fork County, a part of the Pushmataha District of the Choctaw Nation, in the Indian Territory,[3] was home to Choctaw Indians who farmed or subsisted on the land. Few roads or trails existed, but with the railroad came white settlers, seeking commercial opportunities.

Jane Cole was born in Kosoma in 1859 and was interviewed at the age of 78. Her mother was Siney Terry, a full-blood Choctaw who married a white man but kept many of the old Choctaw ways of living:

My mother said that she was quite small when she came over from Mississippi so she did not remember what they did after they arrived in this country. She said during the war they had an awful time getting anything to eat at times. They could not get any flour or coffee; they parched corn and made coffee out of that—she said that it made a good substitute for coffee. They had to get out in the woods and gather some kind of leaves for their greens. I don't know what they were.

Jane was proud of the fact that her mother could make so many dishes simply using corn.

When Mother was living,she would make all the corn bread we ate—she would put corn in a mortar and beat the corn until the husk would come off, then she would sift it... she would keep beating the corn until it was made into meal—it was called Tanchi Pulaska. By the same method she would make shuck bread (Bana ha), then she would make hominy (Tanchilobona.) This was made by boiling some fresh hog bones with the corn. Sometimes she would make some hominy that was called (Holhponi hauwashka) sour hominy, and also Pulaska hauwashka sour bread. All these were made out of corn; in fact she could make several other eats out of corn and it was fine eating."

Jane told about traveling from the area into Paris, Texas twice each year with her husband to get groceries at the trading post there. She says once the railroad came through the Kosoma area, they bought groceries at the stores put up along the tracks.

Enjoy the photos of the area included. Each place marker reminds travelers of the communities where people lived, worked, and raised families and that there is a rich history in this part of the state.

