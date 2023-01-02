Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community

Oklahoma has its share of rural communities

Elliston Labor, early resident of Belzoni area

When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.

At that time, Oklahoma was still known as Indian Territory. Elliston talked about his parents, who were Choctaw Indian, and what it was like growing up in the mountains near Eagle Fork:

"One day another boy and I went out fishing. I had a rifle; it was one of those old timers which had to be loaded every time it fired. It was a good shooting gun. That day I did not figure on seeing anything but squirrels so I had it loaded for squirrels. Before we got down to the creek where we were going to fish, I saw a bear coming down the mountain.
He got pretty close before I fired at him. I don't know whether I hit him or not for I was scared when I saw him and knowing that he would fight if I wounded him, I took pretty good aim at him. When I fired, he ran back up the mountain but I did not follow him for I was afraid to, so we just turned and went back home without fishing."

Elliston was being interviewed in 1937 for an Oklahoma Indian-Pioneer history project. The project was for the State of Oklahoma; financed by the Works Progress Administration.

At the time of the interview, Mr. Labor was a resident of Belzoni, Oklahoma.

Belzoni is a small rural community in Pushmataha County, Oklahoma, located 195 miles south of Oklahoma City and 150 miles north of Dallas. About 20 miles from Belzoni is Little River, which has lots of camping and fishing sites. Less than an hour away is Beaver's Bend, a popular tourist attraction that brings 2 million visitors per year.

Modern-day Belzoni is off of Highway 3 and has dusty country roads, quiet houses with lots of room for gardening and unhurried country life. Belzoni was at one time a thriving farming community and had a Post Office established in 1905.

As fewer people continued the farming way of life, the nearby community of Rattan gradually became the more populous town in the area, and Belzoni is currently home to a few dozen families and a highway marker sign.

According to Wikipedia, Belzoni is named after Giovanni Battista Belzoni, aka "The Great Belzoni" who was an Italian explorer and archaelogist. Belzoni had previously made a name for himself by investigating ancient Egyptian historical sites, including the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Oklahoma has hundreds of small charming places like Belzoni that are rich in history and tradition and off of the beaten path.

