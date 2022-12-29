Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel

Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend.

It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com

OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.

2020's New Year's Eve, unfortunately, saw over 149 crashes, with many involving a driver under the influence.

On January 1 of this year, OHP jumped on Facebook to give the good news:

"We are thrilled to report that OHP worked ZERO fatality crashes overnight for the new year!" OHP said. "Starting off 2022 the right way. Happy new year everyone!"

It's that time of year when family and friends will get together to say goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one. For many, this will involve driving, as AAA reported recently:

AAA Oklahoma estimates nearly 1.1 million people across Oklahoma will travel 50 miles or more away from home from December 23rd to January 2nd.  AAA officials exprect it to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since 2000

More than 20 New Year's Eve celebration events are scheduled for the Oklahoma City area, including Coyote Ugly's annual Black and White Ball in Bricktown and Parlor's New Year's Eve party on N.E. 6th St.

Brandy McDonnell at The Oklahoman recently reported on the family-friendly version of New Year's Eve celebrations:

For the 37th time, downtown Oklahoma City will ring in the New Year with Opening Night. Started in 1986, the family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration will include an array of live entertainment by local performers, children's hands-on art activities, the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project, food trucks and a fireworks finale to welcome 2023.  
"People are ready to get out there and ready to celebrate. This really will be our first New Year's Eve post-COVID to come together, to enjoy some fireworks, to have that semblance of what Opening Night used to be," said Angela Cozby, the new executive director of Arts Council Oklahoma City, which produces Opening Night. 

Wherever you decide to celebrate the New Year, remember to travel safely and responsibly. OHP has announced plans to set up checkpoints on New Year's Eve in the county from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

And if you plan to drink, remember that with Uber's service, you can request a ride up to 30 days in advance. OKC has taxi services available, or you can designate someone in your party to be your safe driver.

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

