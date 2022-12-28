Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More

Honey is used for more than sweetening Photo by stevepb on Pixabay

Honey as medicine

Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.

It should not be surprising then, that honey, which bees make out of flowering plants, would be used in many cultures as a source of healing. The Egyptians were the first to become experts at beekeeping; honey was used in many practical applications at the time.

Physical ailments or symptoms that honey has been used to help

Unlike man-made medications, honey is generally safe for everyone, with a couple of notable exceptions: babies under the age of one year and those who are allergic to bee pollen.

However, for most people, honey has no side effects and according to the Mayo clinic report, can help with a wide range of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, coughs, gastrointestinal disease, neurological disease, and used directly on wounds.

Honey contains antioxidants, a mix of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and has antidepressant, anticonvulsant and anti-anxiety benefits.

When selecting honey, try to buy local. The closer the source is to your area, the more effective it will be.

Using honey for seasonal allergies

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, look for raw, unpasteurized honey that is local.

One source explains the use of honey for seasonal allergies this way:

“When bees pollinate, they take backtraces of pollen with them, which stays in the honey. Only trace amounts are left in the honey, but it’s enough to build immunity to the allergen. Once you’ve built enough immunity, your seasonal allergy symptoms decrease.”

A 2013 study conducted by the Annals of Saudi Medicine studied the "complementary effect of ingestion of a high dose of honey, in addition to standard medications, on AR (allergic rhinitis)." The study concluded:

Honey ingestion at a high dose improves the overall and individual symptoms of AR, and it could serve as a complementary therapy for AR."

Participants were given 1 gram of honey per kilogram of body weight for a 4-week period. Not only did the honey work as well as the group that received loratadine, but the group taking the honey benefited significantly in another way:

Only the group that ingested honey showed a significant improvement in individual AR symptoms. The improvement persisted for a month after the cessation of the treatment."

The best thing about using honey is that it's over the counter, no prescription required and every grocery store stocks it.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

