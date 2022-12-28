Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9hX8_0jwpPlH300
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay

Honey as medicine

Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.

It should not be surprising then, that honey, which bees make out of flowering plants, would be used in many cultures as a source of healing. The Egyptians were the first to become experts at beekeeping; honey was used in many practical applications at the time.

Physical ailments or symptoms that honey has been used to help

Unlike man-made medications, honey is generally safe for everyone, with a couple of notable exceptions: babies under the age of one year and those who are allergic to bee pollen.

However, for most people, honey has no side effects and according to the Mayo clinic report, can help with a wide range of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, coughs, gastrointestinal disease, neurological disease, and used directly on wounds.

Honey contains antioxidants, a mix of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and has antidepressant, anticonvulsant and anti-anxiety benefits.

When selecting honey, try to buy local. The closer the source is to your area, the more effective it will be.

Using honey for seasonal allergies

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, look for raw, unpasteurized honey that is local.

One source explains the use of honey for seasonal allergies this way:

“When bees pollinate, they take backtraces of pollen with them, which stays in the honey. Only trace amounts are left in the honey, but it’s enough to build immunity to the allergen. Once you’ve built enough immunity, your seasonal allergy symptoms decrease.”

A 2013 study conducted by the Annals of Saudi Medicine studied the "complementary effect of ingestion of a high dose of honey, in addition to standard medications, on AR (allergic rhinitis)." The study concluded:

Honey ingestion at a high dose improves the overall and individual symptoms of AR, and it could serve as a complementary therapy for AR."

Participants were given 1 gram of honey per kilogram of body weight for a 4-week period. Not only did the honey work as well as the group that received loratadine, but the group taking the honey benefited significantly in another way:

Only the group that ingested honey showed a significant improvement in individual AR symptoms. The improvement persisted for a month after the cessation of the treatment."

The best thing about using honey is that it's over the counter, no prescription required and every grocery store stocks it.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you’d like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# honey# health# medical

Comments / 54

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
914 followers

More from JudyD

Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel

Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press Office

According to Matteo Bruni director of the Vatican press office, Pope Benedict's health condition is worsening and he called for prayers for the 95-year-old Vatican official. Early on December 28, he reported,

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

Over $500,000 Stolen in Oklahoma Food Stamps

SNAP food benefits feed low-income familiesPhoto byMohamed_hassan. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services reported to KFOR that since December 8 of this year, hundreds of Oklahoma food stamp (SNAP) recipients have been targeted by a card skimming scam.

Read full story
34 comments
Oklahoma State

TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University

In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:

Read full story
39 comments
Oklahoma State

AAA Cautions Stranded Oklahoma Drivers

With the cold weather season coming early this winter, AAA is seeing a surge in calls from stranded drivers on the highways in Oklahoma. There are ways to prevent being stranded (especially in the winter) and AAA would like to share those with Oklahoma drivers.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year

On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.

Read full story
8 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic Places

St. Ann's Home for the Aged at NW 19th and Portland in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) list. The announcement was made on Monday, December 19, 2022. Matthew Pearce with the OKSHPO, spoke about Oklahoma's first dedicated nursing home facility, reminding listeners that when it was built in 1950, there were no other formal housing facilities for seniors in the area.

Read full story

Enjoying The Lessons of Nature

Hummingbirds enjoy feeders provided by hospitable hosts; and watching them early in the morning is fascinating. They can be mistaken for large bumblebees if they’re far enough away. They can hover and even fly upside down.

Read full story

Shot While Trying To Escape "The Rock." A Fictionalized Account of an Alcatraz Event.

My name is Bernard Paul, but everyone calls me Paul. I was born in a poor Kentucky family on February 13, 1900. Times were hard for everybody economically, but it wasn’t until years later that we realized it was all leading up to the Great Depression.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

What This Top University Recommends For Managing Stress

Yale University recommendations for dealing with stressPhoto bypedrofigueras. Being calm during times of stress is not the easiest skill to master. Stress is such an automatic response to everyday events that the level of stress usually begins to rise before a person even notices, making it harder to get back under control.

Read full story
Calera, OK

Choctaw Nation Cultural Center Celebrates Its First Anniversary

The Choctaw Nation recently held the first anniversary of its opening on July 23, 2022 in Calera, Oklahoma. The anniversary was attended by hundreds of tribal members, including artists who displayed many forms of crafts, pottery and jewelry. Many of those who attended also viewed the walk-thru museum that features a life-size native village and many historical displays.

Read full story

The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings

Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.

Read full story
17 comments

17-Year Old Girl Boards Ship While Vulcan Crew Assists the Launching of the RMS Titanic-A Fictionalized Account

black and white photo of the RMS TitanicPhoto byWikipedia. All morning we’ve been standing in line to board, but it has taken quite some time, as there are over 1300 of us traveling together.

Read full story
2 comments

When A Parent Reads To A Baby It Creates a Life-Long Love of Books

A new mother reads a book while cuddling with her babyPhoto byParentiPacek. Children have been compared to little sponges; they soak up everything. They are constantly learning, even before they say that first word. They see and hear everything around them. They sense when parents are worried or upset. What does this have to do with reading to your child? Why is it important to read to them?

Read full story
1 comments

The 8-Second Attention Span May Be Only a Myth

Students try to pay attention in classPhoto byTuan Hung Nguyen. There is a popular myth that the attention span of both adults and children is shrinking. The myth states that in 2000, the average attention span was 12 seconds, down to about 8.25 seconds now.

Read full story
Boutte, LA

Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation Ceremony

Pair of shoes and a necktie lay side by sidePhoto byPexels on Pixabay. A high school senior in Louisiana was almost banned from walking in his graduation ceremony after he failed to meet the school’s shoe policy. Then a teacher stepped in to help.

Read full story
Lexington, KY

Paul Revere's Midnight Ride-A Fictionalized Tale As Told From His Son's Point Of View

Let me introduce myself. My name is Paul Revere, Jr. No, I’m not the Paul Revere that rode to Lexington on April 18 last year. That was my father. Actually, my grandfather’s name was Paul Revere also. But he was born Apollos Rivoire, so I guess that’s why I’m a Junior, and not Paul the III.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library

An open book with a dog, a road and a girl walking with an umbrellaPhoto by0fjd125gk87 on Pixabay.com. Dillon Helbig, age 8, knows that to be a famous author, you have to not only write, but sometimes, do your own marketing and advertising. Oh, and look for unique ways to get your book into the hands of your readers.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison County, AL

94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma

graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy