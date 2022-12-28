Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press Office

The Vatican Photo by SplitShire on Pixabay

According to Matteo Bruni director of the Vatican press office, Pope Benedict's health condition is worsening and he called for prayers for the 95-year-old Vatican official. Early on December 28, he reported,

“I can confirm that in the last few hours there has been a worsening (of Pope Benedict’s health) due to advancing age,” Bruni said. “The situation at the moment remains under control, constantly followed by doctors.”

Pope Benedict, who resigned in 2013, cited health concerns at the time. This pope was one of only three Catholic popes who have ever resigned their office. In his resignation speech in 2013, spoken in Latin, he stated that his decision was due to decreasing physical strength caused by his advanced age. He was 86 years old at the time.

The year before the pope's resignation, Jon M. Sweenery, a historian, hinted at the possibility of a resignation in his book entitled, The Pope Who Quit.

Pope Benedict made his resignation announcement in February, 2013 and moved into the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican Gardens that year, where he has continued to reside.

At the time of his announcment, Oklahoma Catholics were shocked and surprised along with the rest of the world. According to an article published in The Oklahoman at the time,

Several local Catholics, including prominent church officials, said Monday they were stunned by the announcement that Pope Benedict XVI would resign. A pope hasn't resigned from the papacy in nearly 600 years.

“I thought it was a prank,” the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of the Oklahoma City Archdiocese, told The Oklahoman. "This news has caught all of us by surprise," he said at a news conference at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 Northwest Expressway.

The Rev. Rick Stansberry, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church, said he, too, was shocked by the announcement. He noted that it came just a few days before Ash Wednesday. "You know, we're supposed to give up stuff for Lent. Well, the pope trumped everybody: He gave up the papacy," Stansberry said.

178,430 people in Oklahoma profess to be Catholic, approximately 13% of the population.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.