Over $500,000 Stolen in Oklahoma Food Stamps

SNAP food benefits feed low-income families

Taking Food Away From Hungry Oklahoma Families

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services reported to KFOR that since December 8 of this year, hundreds of Oklahoma food stamp (SNAP) recipients have been targeted by a card skimming scam.

Michael Adams, a special agent at OIG says that the scammers are “wiping out every bit of the food stamps that are in there.” He adds that victims have experienced a combined loss of about half a million dollars.

That means that many people who saved SNAP benefits for a special holiday meal discovered that their balance was less than $1 when they got ready to shop.

One Oklahoma City resident, Barbara North responded this way:

“I had to make a choice, either food or presents,”

She says that on Monday, December 19, she made a trip to Walmart for groceries as she had saved back $116 for a Christmas dinner for her grandchildren. At the cash register, her balance was only $0.85. When she contacted DHS the next morning, they checked and confirmed that she was a fraud victim.

Charles Colbert, another OKC resident, reported that his balance was drained from $280 to 35 cents.

DHS says that during a two-week span, hundreds of Oklahomans have been victims of a scammer appearing to operate out of Brooklyn, New York. They were unable to give more details, as the investigation is continuing, but they are working closely with New York officials to find those responsible.

The Department of Human Services says that although it is unable to replace the stolen SNAP benefits, it does have specific advice on how to prevent this from happening.

To protect SNAP EBT benefits, every SNAP customer should change their PIN immediately by calling 1-888-328-6551 or go online at connectebt.com.

They warn there will be a high call volume as others are trying to do the same, so if you can’t get through immediately, please keep trying. If you can use the internet option, it may be a little faster.

Additional steps you can take:

(1) Keep your SNAP EBT PIN secret.

(2) Don’t share it with anyone other than household members.

(3) Cover the keypad when using your SNAP card.

(4) Check your SNAP account regularly for any charges that seem suspicious.

(5) If you see any charges you did not authorize, change your PIN immediately so the thief cannot make additional purchases.

(6) Check the card reading machine before you use it. Look for suspicious overlaid materials that may be attached to the keypad. This is a sign that a “skimmer” may be on the POS machine.

(7) If you note anything suspicious about the machine, let the cashier know immediately so they can report it and have it replaced.

To find more information on skimming, check out the FBI’s website.

