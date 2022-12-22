AAA Cautions Stranded Oklahoma Drivers

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjI6t_0jrbWDZF00
Snow plower clears roadPhoto byNatalia_Kollegova

With the cold weather season coming early this winter, AAA is seeing a surge in calls from stranded drivers on the highways in Oklahoma.

There are ways to prevent being stranded (especially in the winter) and AAA would like to share those with Oklahoma drivers.

Senior driver for AAA, David Landolfi was interviewed this week and reports there may be longer waiting times during this part of the year. He advises drivers to do the following to get ready for winter driving:

(1) Get the battery tested, especially if it is not new. The cold weather is very hard on batteries.

(2) Check the coolant mixture. If the mix is wrong, it can cause the block to freeze, leading to more issues with car repairs.

(3) Waiting times may be longer, so before driving in winter make sure there’s plenty of fuel in the vehicle.

Check the weather forecast frequently and plan your shopping trips accordingly. Drivers can avoid being stranded and having winter weather accidents by planning and being prepared.

If you do find yourself stranded and waiting for help, keep the following advice in mind from the NHTSA:

Stay with your car and don’t overexert yourself.
Let your car be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on.
Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm. Don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.

Call for assistance if needed: 1-800-AAA-HELP (no affiliate links are in this article)

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

