More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year

On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.

Families face eviction before the holidays and during the coldest time of the year. Why is this happening? Several factors come together to make this happen.

Non-payment of rent has many underlying reasons:

(1) lack of employment

(2) lack of rental assistance

(3) economic conditions

(4) rising rent

(5) low wages

(6) lack of affordable housing.

The pandemic moratorium ended and unfortunately, federal funds ran out. KOCO made this statement:

“There is no one reason why the eviction filings in the county are increasing. People across the country are struggling with inflation, and rent prices in Oklahoma City have increased 32% year-over-year.”

Covid rental assistance applications closed at the end of August, and according to Patrick O’Kane, senior court coordinator for Community Cares Partners, there are few resources currently available to help renters.

According to the same report, eviction filings are up 51% over 2021, and 88% from 2020.

According to the World Population Review, the four primary causes of homelessness, in order, are: lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty, and low wages. Oklahoma is 28th on the list of homeless populations.

Oklahoma also has a low minimum wage--$7.25/hour, which Sabine Brown of the Oklahoma Policy Institute says requires one person working 92 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom rental home in Oklahoma.

This agrees with Wikipedia's information, which says that Oklahoma is #10 on the list of highest poverty level by state. Oklahoma’s current unemployment rate is 3.4%, which puts it in the middle between Utah's 2.2 and Nevada's 4.9 state unemployment rates.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Oklahoma needs over 71,000 homes for low income households.

