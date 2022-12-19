Enjoying The Lessons of Nature

A hummingbird sips from a drop Photo by YLawrence

Hummingbirds enjoy feeders provided by hospitable hosts; and watching them early in the morning is fascinating. They can be mistaken for large bumblebees if they’re far enough away. They can hover and even fly upside down.

Another thing they do frequently is eat.

According to one source, Hummingbirds consume up to half their body weight daily, eating bugs and nectar every 15 minutes all day long. Most birds eat this amount of food each day, primarily because of their high metabolism.

Humans, however, do not ordinarily have such a high metabolism and will eat and digest much slower than birds. For a 100 pound human, eating like a bird would mean taking in 50 pounds of food, eating 4 times every hour--including through the night. It would appear that eating like a bird might be physically impossible.

Cardinals sit on a bird feeder Photo by GeorgeB2

The expression "eat like a bird" apparently began in the early 1900's and was meant to describe a person who eats very little. A bird appears to be so dainty when it eats, picking through its food carefully, and taking such tiny "bites." This dainty eating continues all day long, however, so the amounts add up to a substantial amount of food. If humans ate similar amounts, more than likely it would lead to extreme obesity.

Birds also tend to gobble their food. Since they don't use teeth to chew, food is often swallowed whole. Birds don't just eat seeds, fruits and vegetables, however. They are fond of eating bugs, worms and insects. A bird working on polishing off a pound of mosquitoes would need to eat about 180,000 of them.

A swan keeps an out open for snacks Photo by Tama66

The next time someone mentions eating like a bird, perhaps it's not a compliment after all.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

