Choctaw Nation Cultural Center Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Choctaw Cultural Center Photo by Author

The Choctaw Nation recently held the first anniversary of its opening on July 23, 2022 in Calera, Oklahoma.

The anniversary was attended by hundreds of tribal members, including artists who displayed many forms of crafts, pottery and jewelry. Many of those who attended also viewed the walk-thru museum that features a life-size native village and many historical displays.

A native Choctaw displays her hand-crafted pottery Photo by Author

The Choctaw Nation Cultural Center is located on highway US-69 between Durant and Calera, Oklahoma and across from the Choctaw Casino complex.

The anniversary celebration brought together hundreds of Choctaw citizens who enjoyed sharing food, fun and friendship as well as bonding over shared history.

Choctaw fire pit centerpiece in Cultural Center Photo by Author

The Choctaw tribe has a population of over 223,000 people, with nearly 85,000 members living in the southeastern part of Oklahoma, and planning for the cultural center was in the works for nearly a decade before its completion. Since its opening, the Center has welcomed over 22,000 visitors from around the world. The website has this to say:

“Since its opening, the Cultural Center has welcomed visitors to the Chahta Nowat Aya, or the Choctaw Journey. Through interactive landscapes, demonstrations, art, cultural classes, food and much more, guests are fully immersed in the warmth and hospitality of the Choctaw people from start to finish.

Over the past year, thousands have flocked through the stickball-themed doors of the Choctaw Cultural Center, including Oklahoma legislators, artists and performers.”

On permanent display in the Cultural Center Photo by Author

On permanent display in the Cultural Center Photo by Author

Native dancing, music, art and classes were experienced at this celebration, and the Center looks forward to celebrating again in July 2023. Mark your calendars now, bring the family and come share in the fun.