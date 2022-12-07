The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings

Girl enjoys a warm drink Photo by StockSnap on Pixabay

When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water.

A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.

Some health experts have the opinion that drinking warm water, between the temperatures of 130 and 160°F (54 and 71°C) has several health benefits:

(1) It can help improve digestion

(2) It can relieve nasal congestion

(3) It can promote relaxation of the body

Although there has not been much scientific research, anecdotal reports note that many people feel relief with these health issues when they drink warm water first thing in the morning or before going to bed.

In Chinese cultures, drinking a cup of hot water in the mornings is believed to increase circulation and metabolism, while their belief is that drinking cold water causes the muscles to contract and slows organ function.

In other cultures, warm drinks are often taken first thing in the morning—tea and coffee being the leading breakfast drinks in the world. However, the caffeine in these drinks has mixed health benefits while warm water alone provides stimulating benefits with no side effects.

If drinking a cup of warm water doesn’t seem that appealing, try a little twist of lemon. It adds a small amount of Vitamin C and a tangy zip.