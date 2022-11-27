Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library

An open book with a dog, a road and a girl walking with an umbrella Photo by 0fjd125gk87 on Pixabay.com

Dillon Helbig, age 8, knows that to be a famous author, you have to not only write, but sometimes, do your own marketing and advertising. Oh, and look for unique ways to get your book into the hands of your readers.

While living and going to school in Boise, Idaho, this second grader wrote an 81-page graphic novel about Christmas and time travel, called, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismas” by Dillon His Self.

He had the brilliant strategy of taking his book directly to the local library and putting it on the picture book shelf for readers to find.

According to the Washington Post, Dillon used the following strategic marketing plan:

"...During a visit to the Ada Community Library’s Lake Hazel Branch in Boise with his grandmother, he held the 81-page book to his chest and passed by the librarians. Then, unbeknown to his grandmother, Dillon slipped the book onto a children’s picture-book shelf. Nobody saw him do it.

His book is now in the official catalogue and has a “years-long waitlist”. Dillon says he’s currently working on his next book about a jacket-eating closet.

Why it was good:

Some people are just born knowing what they want to do with their lives.

Not only do they know what they want to do, but they figure out a plan to achieve their goal and then follow the steps to get to that destination.

You can’t help but feel just a little envious that Dillon has a headstart most of us didn’t make for ourselves.

He was too young to know how the odds were stacked against him. Too young to allow doubt and fear of rejection to even enter into his vocabulary. Dillon’s parents were probably extremely supportive of him, too.

You rock, Dillon!