Boise, ID

Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local Library

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244vFs_0jPDmLhn00
An open book with a dog, a road and a girl walking with an umbrellaPhoto by0fjd125gk87 on Pixabay.com

Dillon Helbig, age 8, knows that to be a famous author, you have to not only write, but sometimes, do your own marketing and advertising. Oh, and look for unique ways to get your book into the hands of your readers.

While living and going to school in Boise, Idaho, this second grader wrote an 81-page graphic novel about Christmas and time travel, called, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismas” by Dillon His Self.

He had the brilliant strategy of taking his book directly to the local library and putting it on the picture book shelf for readers to find.

According to the Washington Post, Dillon used the following strategic marketing plan:

"...During a visit to the Ada Community Library’s Lake Hazel Branch in Boise with his grandmother, he held the 81-page book to his chest and passed by the librarians. Then, unbeknown to his grandmother, Dillon slipped the book onto a children’s picture-book shelf. Nobody saw him do it.

His book is now in the official catalogue and has a “years-long waitlist”. Dillon says he’s currently working on his next book about a jacket-eating closet.

Why it was good:

Some people are just born knowing what they want to do with their lives.

Not only do they know what they want to do, but they figure out a plan to achieve their goal and then follow the steps to get to that destination.

You can’t help but feel just a little envious that Dillon has a headstart most of us didn’t make for ourselves.

He was too young to know how the odds were stacked against him. Too young to allow doubt and fear of rejection to even enter into his vocabulary. Dillon’s parents were probably extremely supportive of him, too.

You rock, Dillon!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# writing# novelist# child# book

Comments / 1

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
295 followers

More from JudyD

Lexington, KY

Paul Revere's Midnight Ride-A Fictionalized Tale As Told From His Son's Point Of View

Let me introduce myself. My name is Paul Revere, Jr. No, I’m not the Paul Revere that rode to Lexington on April 18 last year. That was my father. Actually, my grandfather’s name was Paul Revere also. But he was born Apollos Rivoire, so I guess that’s why I’m a Junior, and not Paul the III.

Read full story
Madison County, AL

94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma

graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable Fuel

An airplane flies above large buildingsPhoto by宅-KEN on Pixabay. In 2021, United Airlines flew the first passenger aircraft with 100% sustainable aviation fuel. In December, 2021, 115 passengers flew from Chicago’s O’Hare airport to Washington, DC. That flight was the first in the world to do so with one engine running on 100-percent non-petroleum-based sustainable fuel made from sugar water and corn. The fuel reportedly burns up to 75 percent cleaner than petroleum-based fuels. This fuel delivers comparable performance of conventional jet fuel but with a markedly smaller carbon footprint. According to an article by Cision,

Read full story
1 comments

How 3-D Printing Is Changing Education in Africa

Artist representation of 3D printing technologyPhoto bymohamed-hassan on Pixabay. The world's first 3D-printed school opened its doors in 2021. It took approximately 18 hours. The affordable housing group 14Trees built an entire school in Malawi— at the Mcheza village — July, 2021, using 3D printing technology. The night before, men were setting up the equipment and the next morning, the school building was finished — literally overnight.

Read full story

Changing The Way We Communicate With Disabled Persons

Disabled person receives medical care in a doctor's officePhoto bywilliamsje1 on Pixabay. A human mind has been wirelessly connected to a computer. In March 2021, researchers at Brown University reported that they had successfully transmitted wireless signals from a human brain to a computer for the first time.

Read full story
2 comments

Are There Enough Homes For The Homeless?

In February, 2021, my son and I were on our way to South Padre Island, Texas and stopped in Austin to refuel. There were dozens of homeless people living under the highway in tents of every color and size. That was a week before Texas got the freezing temperatures that made headline news. The memory of the homeless there sticks in my head.

Read full story

The Health Benefits of Earthing

Three dirty bare feet touch on the groundPhoto bycourtesy of Pixabay.com. It wasn’t until 1998 that Clint Ober would have the idea that our bodies could benefit from being in touch with the Earth’s negatively-charged electrons. Most shoes worn today use rubber, which insulates the body from grounding with the Earth. By once again going barefoot, or lying on the ground, or submerging yourself in water (swimming in lakes, ponds, or the ocean), you can reconnect to the earth’s natural healing energy.

Read full story
94 comments
Bellingham, WA

Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, Washington

Mt. Baker is a beautiful area in northwest Washington state. It is located about halfway between Vancouver and Seattle, with Seattle being about 132 miles away. Traveling from Bellingham, Washington on SR-542 is a highly recommended 58-mile scenic route that ends at Artist Point and is the only way to get to the Mt. Baker ski area. The mountain itself can be seen easily from each city and town and only gets more beautiful as you get closer. Much of the mountain is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, which is 1,724,229 acres spread out over several Washington counties.

Read full story

There's A New Dictionary For Word-Lovers

Wordsmiths, essayists or ink-slingers--whatever term you may use to announce your interest in words--heads up! There's a new dictionary in town that will have budding etymologists sitting up to take notice.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington State

One of Washington State's many beautiful lakes near AnacortesPhoto byphoto by author. One of the most scenic areas of the United States is located in Washington State. As a rural Oklahoma native, there's plenty of lakes and outdoor activities to enjoy. Oklahoma's attractions have spoiled me and set the bar rather high when it comes to the beauty of nature, but Washington impressed me easily with its breathtaking majesty. The photos in this article were taken in autumn, which is an exceptionally beautiful time of year. The air was crisp and clear and every curve contained a postcard perfect view.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy