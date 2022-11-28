94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma

graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy field Photo by Olichel on Pixabay.com

94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.

When he returned, she stayed busy with family and children and never mentioned regretting not finishing her education.

She encouraged her children to put their education first, and drove the local schoolbus for over 30 years. Her granddaughter Erin Wilson became a teacher and was behind the planning of her grandmother’s graduation ceremony, 80 years after Grace left high school.

Receiving her high school diploma was very special to her, says Upworthy, which goes on to report:

She was honored along with the graduating teenagers of Hazel Green High School in a special ceremony held last week, finally getting to turn her tassel from one side to the other. As of June 2, she holds the title as Madison County’s oldest high school graduate ever, according to Local 12. While Smith has already lived a long and fulfilling life, the high school diploma was a cherry on top of the cake for her.

“It’s better late than never, isn’t it?” is one of the comments that Grace gave when talking to those at her ceremony. “It is a special day.” She admitted.

Her granddaughter says, “She never, ever mentioned regretting anything in life. You know, she would never take it back, ’cause she absolutely loved my grandfather, and that was what she wanted to do. But I think this was very important to her.”

Why it was good:

If you needed proof that you’re never too old to accomplish your dreams, then this is your sign!

Anything is possible if you dream it and want it bad enough. Also, be nice to your grandchildren. You never know how they can impact your life, even at 94.

Way to go, Grace!