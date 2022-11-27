How 3-D Printing Is Changing Education in Africa

Artist representation of 3D printing technology Photo by mohamed-hassan on Pixabay

The world's first 3D-printed school opened its doors in 2021. It took approximately 18 hours. The affordable housing group 14Trees built an entire school in Malawi — at the Mcheza village — July, 2021, using 3D printing technology. The night before, men were setting up the equipment and the next morning, the school building was finished — literally overnight.

Why it was good:

This school building will enable children to travel shorter distances to school and allow them to learn in better conditions. Until this school was built, some children had been walking three miles to attend classes.

14Trees managing director, Francois Perret says the company has more plans to assist locally with other social infrastructure projects.

“We are now working on 3D printed home projects in Kenya and Zimbabwe, with houses built by the end of this year. We also have school projects that we will build in Malawi and Madagascar, and Ethiopia. We have (also) identified opportunities to deliver sanitation projects.”

According to British International Investment, this cutting-edge technology has the potential to bridge the world's infrastructure gap, building needed structures quickly, yet sustainably and affordably. While the current need for buildings is estimated to take 70 years to clear the backlog, with 3D printing, this same backlog could be completed within 10 years, according to 14Trees managing director François Perrot.

The company 14Trees was co-founded by LafargeHolcim, a leader in building materials, and CDC Group, the United Kingdom's development finance institution and impact investor.

Both LaFargeHolcim and CDC group have invested in the 3D printing technology and are bringing it to places where it is most needed.