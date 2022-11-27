Changing The Way We Communicate With Disabled Persons

Disabled person receives medical care in a doctor's office Photo by williamsje1 on Pixabay

A human mind has been wirelessly connected to a computer.

In March 2021, researchers at Brown University reported that they had successfully transmitted wireless signals from a human brain to a computer for the first time.

As reported by eurekalert.org, "the trial participants -- a 35-year-old man and a 63-year-old man, both paralyzed by spinal cord injuries -- were able to use the system in their homes, as opposed to the lab setting where most BCI research takes place. Unencumbered by cables, the participants were able to use the BCI continuously for up to 24 hours, giving the researchers long-duration data including while participants slept."

The new system transmits the user’s brain signals at a “single-neuron resolution and in full broadband fidelity”, according to a news release .

The BCI (brain computer interface) is so sensitive that it can pick up a single brain cell’s electrical impulse. Because it is a wireless system, there is no need for physical wiring or a decoding device connection. The wireless unit is just placed on the top of a user's head and it 'connects to an electrode array within the brain’s motor cortex', reports TimesNowNews.

Why it was good:

While the possibility of uploading one’s entire consciousness into a virtual world is still a programmer’s dream, (anyone see Upload on Amazon Prime?) science is making headway with this technology that will allow “communication and mobility” to be restored to people who are disabled or paralyzed, according to Professor Leigh Hochberg.

Could some other uses be for children with speech disabilities?

Is it possible for two human brains to communicate directly with no speech?

Does the technology work with animals? ( Elon Musk says yes.)

Even if there are no other applications, assisting disabled and paralyzed individuals to communicate or be more mobile is definitely something to be proud of.