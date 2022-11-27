Are There Enough Homes For The Homeless?

Photo by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

In February, 2021, my son and I were on our way to South Padre Island, Texas and stopped in Austin to refuel. There were dozens of homeless people living under the highway in tents of every color and size. That was a week before Texas got the freezing temperatures that made headline news. The memory of the homeless there sticks in my head.

In October of this past year, I drove through Seattle on I-5 and saw the horrifying numbers of makeshift tents with homeless persons living under the highway overpass.

Even before that road trip, I’d watched YouTube video interviews made by Mark Horvath of Invisible People . Mark has over a million subscribers, he sheds light on the very real problem of homeless people everywhere, and has interviewed hundreds of homeless people. Watching their stories is very often heartbreaking. But it has also made me grateful for all I have.

So when I read an article today about homelessness, it brought those memories back fresh in my mind. And I wondered: is there really a housing shortage? Is lack of housing really the problem? This is what I found:

The most recent data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness (a U.S. resource) puts the number of homeless people in the United States at 552,830. The same resource estimates that there are more than 17 million vacant homes across the U.S., using information obtained from the Census Bureau.

Okay. So there are more than enough empty houses to shelter every single homeless person in the U.S. What about our neighbor to the north — Canada?

According to one source, Canada has a “chronic insufficiency of home supply that is temporarily exacerbated by pandemic-related impacts linked to record-low mortgage rates and a shift in preference for housing,” says a report released by Scotiabank this year.

Okay-so there’s an insufficiency of homes, right? Let’s check the number of homeless against the number of empty houses:

Canadian Real Estate Wealth says: “A study released this week found that in Canada in 2020, there were up to 1,340,364 vacant homes, comprising 8.7% of all homes in the country. That same issue pointed out that “It would take just 9% of the over 1.3 million vacant homes in Canada to give every homeless person in the country a place to live.”

One Canadian government website reports that “homelessness is a widespread social concern in Canada and many other developed countries. More than 235,000 people in Canada experience homelessness in any given year, and 25,000 to 35,000 people may be experiencing homelessness on any given night.”

So, Canada also has enough existing empty houses to shelter every homeless person in that country.

What about the entire globe? Is there even room enough for all of earth’s population to have space for a home of their own?

According to Bill Hazelton , PhD from University of Melbourne (1992), the land surface area of the Earth is about 150 million square kilometers, or 150,000 billion square meters. The population of the Earth is about 7.5 billion people. Therefore each person could be allocated about 20,000 square meters. This is about 2 hectares, or about 5 acres. This is sufficient area to have a detached house and some land around it.

This doesn’t even account for families who live together, or apartment complexes that can literally house hundreds of people on the same plot of land.

So, if enough space is not the problem — and enough existing empty houses is not the problem……

What IS the problem? Why do we have such a huge homeless problem?

I think the problem boils down to money. Landlords and mortgage-holders want it and most of us don’t have it.

Yes, there are other factors: lack of employment or education or training. Credit issues. All of those factors are related to money. It takes money to become educated or trained for a job or career. Having enough money impacts your credit or lack of it.

What do you think? Is it more than money?I’d love to hear your thoughts.