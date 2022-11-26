The Health Benefits of Earthing

Three dirty bare feet touch on the ground Photo by courtesy of Pixabay.com

It wasn’t until 1998 that Clint Ober would have the idea that our bodies could benefit from being in touch with the Earth’s negatively-charged electrons. Most shoes worn today use rubber, which insulates the body from grounding with the Earth. By once again going barefoot, or lying on the ground, or submerging yourself in water (swimming in lakes, ponds, or the ocean), you can reconnect to the earth’s natural healing energy.

Earthing (also known as grounding)can also refer to sleeping indoors connected to conductive systems, some of them patented, that transfer energy from the ground into the body. People use earthing for pain and inflammation reduction, mood improvement, and to improve medical conditions such as chronic fatigue, chronic pain, anxiety and depression, sleep disorders and cardiovascular disease. Studies are currently underway to produce additional empirical results.

Earthing is very simple to do: When you’re outside, ground yourself by letting the bottoms of your feet, palms of your hands, or your entire body touch the earth(you might want to wait for a warm day although you don’t have to). Walk in the grass, swim in the ocean, or lay on the beach. Some people will also use their hands or arms to touch or hug trees, which is another way of reconnecting yourself to the earth.

Is it possible that we’ve forgotten natural ways of being healthy? Pre-packaged and fast foods with decreased nutritional content, spending less time in nature, sedentary jobs that lock us away from fresh air and sunshine for most of our waking days, and less water consumption all contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle for millions. So try something natural and healthy for a change. Try earthing