An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington State

One of Washington State's many beautiful lakes near Anacortes Photo by photo by author

Washington State

One of the most scenic areas of the United States is located in Washington State. As a rural Oklahoma native, there's plenty of lakes and outdoor activities to enjoy. Oklahoma's attractions have spoiled me and set the bar rather high when it comes to the beauty of nature, but Washington impressed me easily with its breathtaking majesty. The photos in this article were taken in autumn, which is an exceptionally beautiful time of year. The air was crisp and clear and every curve contained a postcard perfect view.

Many local people make these drives twice per day for work or shopping. Does seeing it so frequently make them take the beauty for granted?

As a visitor and tourist from Oklahoma, the amazing views in this area hypnotized me! Every corner and curve held a new vista and I appreciated them all.

I’m sure people could tell I was a tourist by the way I drove, and the way I couldn’t stop staring at scenery they’d seen a thousand times.

Lake vista near Anacortes, Washington Photo by image taken by author

Lake photo taken near Deception Pass, Washington State Photo by photo by author

There is so much beauty in this area. It’s about an hour north of Seattle and just 30 minutes from the Canadian border. There are waterfalls and parks in abundance.

Mt. Baker is nearby with it’s snowy slopes in the wintertime. The weather is cool and pleasant and autumn is a perfect time for sight-seeing.

If you’ve got nature’s beauty around you, take a fresh look at it through a camera’s eye. Some Oklahoma tourist may come through your area — gawking as I did — so try to be patient. They’re just enjoying the beauty.