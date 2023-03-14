Celebrate Women's Artistry and Style at Altis Ludlum Trail's Wine & Design Event on March 24

The Altman Companies is proud to announce the Artist in Residency “Wine & Design” Event celebrating women, to be held at Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami on Friday, March 24th from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. This event will be an unforgettable evening of glamour, style, and creativity, as guests are treated to a night of fashion, art, and music.

Shirley Zarate (jackets) Photo by Shirley Zarate / The Altman Companies

The event will be led by Altís Ludlam Trail’s current Artist in Residency, internationally recognized artist Hector Prado. Guests will have the chance to see Prado's artwork and the designs of three trailblazing female designers, modeled by an all-female lineup of models. To start off the evening, David Capiello, winner of The Voice, will perform a song dedicated to women.

Perla Lichi, an internationally-known Interior Designer, will be showcasing her art by designing the stage, while Shirley Zarate (jackets) and Vivi Castrillon, (lingerie), two talented female fashion designers, will showcase their lines in a live fashion show. During the evening, Prado will paint a women's beach sarong (cover-up), which will be raffled off to one lucky guest.

In addition to the art and fashion displays, guests will have the opportunity to take tours of Altís Ludlam Trail, sample delicious bites, and sip on wine while mingling with the designers during an exclusive meet and greet. The evening promises to be a celebration of women and their contributions to the world of art and design.

The Altman Companies’ Artist in Residency program is dedicated to supporting the arts and provides a practicing South Florida artist with a one-year rent-free apartment and den space to practice and fine-tune their craft. In exchange, the artist creates and displays their art on-site and engages with residents through monthly artistic events. The artists are selected based on the quality, originality, creativity, workmanship, and artistic distinction of their portfolio.