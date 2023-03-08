SOS Children's Villages Florida Celebrates 10th Anniversary of "STEPS FOR SOS" 5K Run/Walk to Support Foster Children

Judith Masters

SOS Children's Villages Florida (SOS) is gearing up for their 10th anniversary of the "STEPS FOR SOS" 5K Run/Walk. The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the FLA Live Arena, with a goal to raise $150,000 to support foster children in need. Participants can register for free as walkers, while the first 50 runners can also register for free. With a timed 5K route, runners can register for $25, with children aged 10 and under able to participate for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLsWK_0lBqwfsu00
Photo bySOS Children's Villages Florida

“Every dollar we raise at this event allows us to continue to provide programs, and services to help our children thrive,” said Dawn Seay, Chief Development Officer at SOS.

There is no fee to register as a walker and the first 50 runners can register for free. The 5K route is timed, with a $25.00 registration fee for runners (which covers the cost of the timing company). Children aged 10 and under can participate for free. Participants who raise $100 will receive a commemorative 10th Anniversary 2023 “STEPS FOR SOS” T-Shirt.

Packet Pick Up will take place on Thursday, March 9th from 8:30am - 5:30pm and registration will close on Friday, March 10th at 12 PM. On-site registration will also be available on the day of the event. The presenting sponsor for the event is Orangetheory Fitness, with other sponsors including Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, FPL, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, The City of Margate, JM Family and JM Lexus Coconut Creek, iPower Technologies Inc., Weinstein Legal, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Delta Sigma Theta Broward Chapter, Advanced Green Technologies, Little Sprout Therapy, iThink Financial, and Kinetix Solutions. Participants are encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media with the link to their walk fundraising page using the hashtag #StepsforSOS.

With community leaders as ambassadors and various sponsors, the event promises to bring together an engaged audience while supporting foster children in need.

Registration for the event will close on Friday, March 10th, so interested individuals are encouraged to visit the event website at https://www.stepsforsos.org/ for more information and to sign up.

# SOS Childrens Villages Florida# Orangetheory Fitness# Foster Children Broward# FPL# JM Family

