IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield location

IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced it has expanded and relocated its new 3,000-square-foot candy store in a prime location at the MarketStreet Lynnfield shopping center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
According to the press release, Jeff Rubin, founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR said, “We are pleased to open a larger store at MarketStreet Lynnfield to expand our offerings and enhance the customers’ experience.”
The MarketStreet Lynnfield store epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing sugar enthusiasts of all ages with endless playful entertainment.
MarketStreet is home to beloved small businesses that add local flavor to the mix, as well as major names like Whole Foods, Pottery Barn and Kings Dining and Entertainment and many more. The property also features plenty of welcoming, community-centric spaces to relax and enjoy.
IT’SUGAR is located at MarketStreet Lynnfield, at 600 Market St., Ste. 681, Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
IT’SUGAR was founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, IT'SUGAR has become the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, with over 100 locations in U.S and Canada. IT’SUGAR isn’t just a candy store – it transforms how the world experiences their favorite sugary treats. Known for its absurd sugar innovations that celebrate lighthearted rebellion, IT’SUGAR aspires to a future where everyone has access to the pure joy that comes from indulging in a world with fewer restrictions and more SUGAR. IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings. For more information, please visit www.itsugar.com.
