IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield location

IT’SUGAR , one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced it has expanded and relocated its new 3,000-square-foot candy store in a prime location at the MarketStreet Lynnfield shopping center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Photo by IT'SUGARR

According to the press release, Jeff Rubin, founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR said, “We are pleased to open a larger store at MarketStreet Lynnfield to expand our offerings and enhance the customers’ experience.”

The MarketStreet Lynnfield store epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as, Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more, providing sugar enthusiasts of all ages with endless playful entertainment.

MarketStreet is home to beloved small businesses that add local flavor to the mix, as well as major names like Whole Foods, Pottery Barn and Kings Dining and Entertainment and many more. The property also features plenty of welcoming, community-centric spaces to relax and enjoy.

IT’SUGAR is located at MarketStreet Lynnfield, at 600 Market St., Ste. 681, Lynnfield, Massachusetts.