Levan Center of Innovation Announces LEVL5: SPACEDOCK™ 4-Week Ideate Cohort Program

The Alan B. Levan| NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center of Innovation), an economic and education development engine in South Florida, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, to present their inaugural LEVL5: SPACE DOCK™ Ideate and Incubate Cohort programs at the Levan Center of Innovation. The Ideate program is a 4-week program that will take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during February 28 – March 23, 2023. The Incubate program is a 6-week program that will take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. from March 6 – April 14, 2023.

Photo by Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation

The LEVL5: SPACE DOCK’s Ideate is a program that supports space and space-adjacent businesses in the pre-seed stage assisting with their growth. The program will be taught by space industry and technology commercialization experts and will teach participants to learn how to contextualize, navigate, and leverage the complex global space ecosystem.

The LEVL5: SPACE DOCK’s Incubate is a program that advances the design thinking process from the Ideate stage. Cohorts identify how the Founder’s business has applicability into the space industry and what the right growth strategy is for insertion into the global space ecosystem.

Entrepreneurs with space-related business ideas are encouraged to apply to be this inaugural cohort. Before and after each of the masterclass sessions, there will be time allotted for the cohort participants to take advantage of the Levan Center of Innovation resources for open innovation including usage of one of its labs through a discounted membership level for product prototyping.

According to the press release, John Wensveen, Ph.D., NSU’s Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director of the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation said, “The space economy is a booming $469 billion industry as of 2021, with expected accelerated growth estimated to reach $1 Trillion in a few years. The goal of LEVL5: SPACE DOCK™ is to help put South Florida and NSU on the map in the space sector and to incubate and accelerate space entrepreneurship opportunities within the region.”

“By partnering with the Levan Center of Innovation, we are able to extend our offerings, better support our community of space innovators, and expand our ecosystem beyond earth,” said Kelli Kedis Ogborn, Vice President of Space Commerce & Entrepreneurship at the Space Foundation. “It’s more than just satellites, rockets, and launch companies, the expanding space economy needs a diversity of sectors, backgrounds, and skillsets – we are looking to help fill that gap.”

LEVL5: SPACE DOCK™ supports emerging opportunities in space entrepreneurship by providing “spacepreneurs” with infrastructure and networks to help fill the funding gap by increasing access to angel investors, venture capital, equity capital, and institutional financing. Additionally, it supports the Levan Center of Innovation’s initiatives of discovering and supporting breakthrough ideation, new technologies, a talent skills pipeline, new jobs, company formation, and scaling of early-stage and young startup companies. LEVL5: SPACE DOCK™ also helps to fill the talent skills gap by offering certifications that are in demand and will be the portal to NSU’s academic disciplines creating new opportunities to support grant and industry-funded research that can be commercialized through an enhanced external network with impact locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

To apply, please visit https://gust.com/programs/levl5-space-dock-ideate-1.