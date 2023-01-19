Hallandale Beach, FL

SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef Dinner

Judith Masters

The City of Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), is proud to host the Hallandale Beach Event Series on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, 2023. The much-anticipated series will highlight the City of Hallandale Beach, Florida’s eclectic and international food scene and spotlight the City’s focus on culture and art.

Photo byHallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

Jumpstarting the Hallandale Beach Food & Groove event, a special celebrity chef dinner hosted by Jernard Wells and Omar Martinez will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Icebox Café (219 NE 3rd St, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009) from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The unforgettable culinary journey includes delectable dishes perfectly paired with an array of wines. Jernard Wells, an award-winning TV host and author of several cookbooks has appeared on “Food Network Star." Omar Martinez, a culinary professional with 22-plus years in the kitchen, is recognized for his impressive knowledge of international cuisine. Tickets to this unique dining experience are $200 and available online at SOBEWFF.org/icebox.

Photo byHallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

The Hallandale Beach Food & Groove event will offer an exciting wine, food, and art experience on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Pegasus Park at Gulfstream Park Village (901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009) from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The enchanting evening will feature more than 25 local restaurants and celebrated chefs showcasing creative international cuisines. Also, the food, art, and wine experience include delicious Kosher and vegan options for guests to select. This 1001 Arabian Nights-themed evening promises a night full of inspired eats and libations. Filled with fire throwers, henna tattoo artists, and music, tickets to the Food & Groove are $75 and available online at SOBEWFF.org/groove.

According to the press release, Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager and CRA Executive Director of the City of Hallandale Beach said, “We look forward to bringing together talented chefs to showcase the incredible flavors and culture of our city. Food and Groove is a unique economic development opportunity to demonstrate all the talent and resources our city offers to businesses, residents, and tourists alike. Every year, we have enhanced event details with more creative dishes, stunning local artwork, and a lively atmosphere for guests to enjoy.”

Photo byHallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

Restaurants participating in the Hallandale Beach Food & Groove include: El Tamarindo Coal Fired Pizza & Bar, Ten Palms, Marash Turkish Cuisine, Moises Bakery, Belly Fish, Dr. Limon Hallandale, CAO Bakery & Café, The Krazy Vegan, Il Mercato Café Restaurant, Matteo’s Trattoria, Dunn’s River Island Café, YardHouse, Holy Avocado, Don Lolo’s, Ceviche Avenue, Chef Irie, See Thai & Japanese Cuisine, Nana’s Sapibon Haitian Restaurant, Urban Thai & Sushi, D’s Delights and Mable’s Island Kitchen.

The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. For more information, please visit https://cohbcra.org.

