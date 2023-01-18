Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend

The world-class signature event, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®, the Greatest Show Above the Earth® returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27, 2023 and May 28, 2023).

Photo by Hyundai Air & Show

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show® showcases the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States Military as well as local police, firefighters, and their first responder agencies. Event attendees will have the incredible opportunity of setting their eyes skyward to view state of the art military air assets, as well as view a water show complete with Cigarette Offshore powerboat racing demonstrations, ThunderCats boat races, and extreme water sports with professional jet skiers.



Mickey Markoff, Hyundai Air & Sea Show's Executive Producer said, "There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, First Responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom."



There is no shortage of engaging activities for fans. The patriotic, family-friendly event has something for everyone, including a 4 city block long Display Village that contains a Kid Zone, flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators, interactive displays from all five branches of the U.S. Military and the Monster Energy Action Zone which showcases a one-of-a-kind action-packed motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s FMX (Freestyle Motocross) demonstration team.



The Music Explosion Concert will be announced in March and will include a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

For more information on the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, please visit USASalute.com.

EVENT DATES/

TIMES: Saturday, May 27, 2023 and Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: (Lummus Park) Located on the sands of Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Street.



About the National Salute to America’s Heroes presented by Hyundai: The National Salute to America’s Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Music Explosion presented by Hyundai, and Salute 365 initiative. Held Memorial Day Weekend, Hyundai Air & Sea Show focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information and to view the promotional video, please visit, www.USAsalute.com.



