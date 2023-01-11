CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000

CITY Furniture, recently announce that its 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference raised $500,000 for Covenant House Florida this year. The funds will allow Covenant House Florida to continue helping young people overcome homelessness and trafficking by providing best-in-class services and a shared commitment to unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support for each young person who walks through its doors.

According to the press release, Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture said, “We are so thrilled to once again host our annual event to honor my uncle’s legacy and share his passion for raising much-needed funds for Covenant House Florida. “We are so appreciative of our incredibly generous business partners and vendors who support this event year after year. With the help of over 110 companies, the funds raised will allow Covenant House to safely provide their services to homeless and at-risk youth in our community.”

Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture, Erick Strati (Wells Fargo), Ryan Cronin, (CITY) and Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture. Photo by CITY Furniture

The Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup (CHC), which has become one of South Florida’s top fundraising events, was founded 27 years ago by Keith Koenig, Chairman of CITY Furniture, when he served as the Covenant House Board Chair. The event honors CITY’s founder, Kevin Koenig, who was a major advocate of the Covenant House Florida mission and encouraged CITY Leadership to make their first donation 34 years ago. This year’s event included the annual Vendor Conference, which took place on November 9 at CITY’s Headquarters in Tamarac. The Vendor Conference, which was introduced in 2018, recognizes CITY’s top vendors and provides them with the opportunity to join CITY in its commitment to give back to the communities it serves.

Later that evening, guests mixed and mingled at CITY’s Wednesday Night Shootout & Wine Dinner, hosted by Keith and Kelly Koenig, which also took place at the Company’s Headquarters. Traditionally, the second day of the philanthropic event includes its signature fishing and golf tournaments and awards dinner, however those events were cancelled this year due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Nicole.

Photo by CITY Furniture

“With youth homelessness becoming an increasing crisis in the USA with nearly 4.2 million young people experiencing a form of homelessness in a given year, the funds raised will ensure we keep our doors open 24/7 for young people at risk of homelessness or trafficking,” said Reneé Trincanello, CEO of Covenant House Florida. “CITY Furniture’s support in conjunction with the work of Covenant House Florida represents hope, opportunities and new beginnings for hundreds of youth and young parents with children.”

Covenant House Florida is dedicated to serving all God’s children, with absolute respect and unconditional love, to guide youth experiencing homelessness, and to protect and safeguard all youth in need. Each year, the nonprofit organization reaches hundreds of lives in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando through various services, making it one of the largest private agencies in the state. Every youth that seeks help is welcomed with care and services, including shelter and clean clothing.