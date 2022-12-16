Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artwork

Altis Ludlam Trail's Art Basel event was a HIT! Altís Ludlam Trail is a mixed-use, six-story apartment building in Miami, hosted an Art Basel Exhibition which featured artwork of talented several local artists including Leonardo Cierra, Andres Lopez, Percy and Hector Prado.

According to the press release, Joel Altman, Chairman and CEO of The Altman Companies said, "As we’re constantly striving to provide our residents with unique experiences, this was a perfect event to host a memorable experience. This Art Basel exhibition was a prime example of the memory-making experiences that The Altman Companies properties provide to both our residents and the local community.”

Artists at the Altis Ludlum Trail Art Basel Exhibition Photo by The Altman Companies

Attendees, residents and the general public, had the chance to speak with the artists about their work and the inspiration for creating their pieces. Attendees were also able to purchase the artwork that was on display. Altís Ludlam Trail also offered tours of the property to the guests who attended the art exhibition.

Photo by The Altman Companies

Located at the Bird Road development area of the Ludlam Trail Corridor District, Altís Ludlam Trail consists of 312 ultra-luxe apartments with an average unit size of 820-square feet with 7,500-square feet of retail space facing the well-travelled Bird Road. Residents of Altís Ludlam Trail enjoy a variety of Class-A amenities including a rooftop resort-style pool, a pool deck with pavilions and BBQ grills, a rooftop clubhouse with a media room, a fitness center and a coffee bar. The community features workspace stations equipped with high-speed internet access, a synthetic turf gaming area, and a hammock garden. For more information about Altís Ludlam Trail, please visit www.altisludlamtrail.com.