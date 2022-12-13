Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise City

The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center of Innovation) , an economic and education development engine in South Florida, is pleased to announce its first official innovation nation partnership with Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) to establish the Cayman Islands Country Desk initiative at the Levan Center of Innovation. The initiative will provide a business residence for entrepreneurs based in the Cayman Islands and create new opportunities linking the Cayman Islands to South Florida using the Levan Center of Innovation as the launch pad for U.S. market entry.

John Wensveen, Ph.D., CIO of NSU and Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City. Photo by Levan Center of Innovation

According to the press release, John Wensveen, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director of the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation said, “The opportunity for NSU and the Levan Center of Innovation to partner with Cayman Enterprise City creates unlimited possibilities for startup companies based in the Cayman Islands to enter the U.S. market successfully,” said John Wensveen, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director of the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation. “The Levan Center of Innovation will act as the landing pad for such entrepreneurs using The World’s First Theme Park for Entrepreneurs™ as the connection to customized programs, events, services, customers, and funding opportunities in South Florida. This initiative also provides entrepreneurs based at the Levan Center of Innovation opportunities to access CEC’s master planned campus opening spring 2023. The Country Desk model focuses on establishing partnerships with innovation nations from around the world, and I am extremely excited to announce the Cayman Islands and Cayman Enterprise City as our first official partner.”

The agreement, which was signed on December 2, 2022 at the CEC headquarters in Georgetown, Grand Cayman Island, also creates new opportunities to link the South Florida region to the Cayman Islands and the global network affiliated with CEC including multiple international startups and businesses headquarters on the islands. The Levan Center of Innovation and CEC will develop joint programs and events and share wraparound services. In addition, the CEC’s Launch Labs incubator program will pipeline top startup companies to the Levan Center Innovation’s Founder’s Journey programs (Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, Post-Accelerate).

Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City and director at CEC’s Enterprise Cayman non-profit organization, said “by partnering with the Levan Center of Innovation, we are able to extend our offerings, better support our community of innovators, and expand our ecosystem beyond our borders. This partnership will be a work in progress as we define how to best align our respective ecosystems. We are very excited to get started with this process.”

CEC’s vision is to develop world-class special economic zones and build a state-of-the-art campus which will attract new knowledge-based industries to the Cayman Islands, the collaboration with the Levan Center of Innovation is a natural next-step to further create a platform for innovation and meaningful opportunities for residents of the Cayman Islands and future generations to come.