Rubem Robierb Unveils his Newest Sculpture “Empower Flower” at Randall’s Island Park

(From Left to Right): Empower Flower sculpture @ Randall’s Island Park and NFT @ SuperRare Rubem Robierb

Internationally recognized contemporary artist Rubem Robierb unveils his latest sculptural work, Empower Flower, as a lotus shaped throne created as a symbol of praise, unity, and support of women’s rights installed at New York City’s Randall’s Island Park. The sculptural debut on May 17th coincides with the release of Robierb’s “Empower Flower” 1/1 NFT (drops on May 20) in collaboration with Tag NFTs x SuperRare, the leading global marketplace for collecting one-of-a-kind digital artworks. Robierb’s Empower Flower NFT will be showcased via the iconic American Eagle billboard in Times Square as part of NFT Cube Art Fair from May 20 – 22, 2022. The debut of Robierb’s physical and virtual Empower Flower forms is presented by Taglialatella Galleries NYC.

According to the press release, the sculpture and NFT were created in celebration of the strength, resilience, and sovereignty of all women. Five independent parts come together to form a lotus-like throne, thereby providing the space for the passive onlooker to become the central focus of the artwork.

All artist proceeds from the sale of the NFT will go to Girls Inc., a NY-based non-profit which inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold. For more information, visit GirlsInc.org.

“I’m continuously humbled by the women of this world; this sculpture is dedicated to their always renewing strength and gifts to humanity,” says Robierb.

This is the fourth sculpture by Robierb that has been displayed through NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program, including two others at Randall’s Island Park and one in Tribeca Park, Manhattan. It is a high honor to be exhibited through this prestigious art program. Empower Flower will be on display through May 4, 2023.

Rubem Robierb, a Brazilian-American visual artist, has gained Pop art icon status in 2017, when his Dream Machine sculpture was proclaimed the most photographed artwork on Celebrity Cruise Lines’ Edge, their first billion-dollar cruise ship. In 2019, Robierb displayed his Dream Machine sculpture piece, Dandara, in NYC’s Tribeca Park, in memory of Dandara, a Transgender woman who was brutally attacked and murdered in Brazil in 2017. Often, Robierb uses his talents to amplify and empower voices calling for social justice. This theme opens difficult conversations about deep rooted social issues: LGBTQ+ rights, women’s empowerment, immigration, equality, racial justice, worldwide protests and climate change. Robierb has produced multiple noted pieces such as Peace Makers, Healing Heart and many others. Robierb resides in New York City and Miami where he maintains a studio in South Beach. His work is focused on contemporary American society with an emphasis on sociocultural issues that define current times. Robierb is married to Sam Champion, longtime Newscaster and Weatherman for WABC and ABC News. Visit Rubem Robierb on Instagram @Rubemrobierbart.