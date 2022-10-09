Finally, the Beginning of the End of Reefer Madness?

Young man lighting a spliff Anthony Celenie

The Biden Administration’s pardoning of marijuana convictions under federal law, is a sign of an awakening from a decades-long nightmare.

While the recent announcement by the administration of President Joe Biden was widely welcomed by cannabis legalization activists and social justice advocates, would it be inappropriately contrarian to ask: why this issue? why choose this timing?

Whether or not the announcement was prompted by a conversation President Biden had with U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman about updating marijuana’s federal scheduling status, matters little within the broader conversation about narcotics.

If these are the first steps towards marijuana decriminalization, it was noticeably absent as a campaign pledge in the 2020 presidential election. The Democrats had even removed the proposal of “a reasoned pathway toward to future legalization” from the 2020 party platform. So, it actually stands to reason to ask why?

Not just about the signal of a policy shift, however, but to address the why as a direct focus on this nation’s legacy of pairing drug criminalization with racial animus.

The history of drug criminalization in the United States, at key, pivotal points appeared to derive its moral authority from targeting African-American and other communities of color since the 1930s. Harry J. Anslinger, who could be considered the godfather of the War On Drugs, led the Federal Bureau of Prohibition during the decade that alcohol had been banned.

When America wised up about the ban on booze, Anslinger had to scramble to remain a relevant federal enforcer. As if by an act of fiat lux, Anslinger found himself heading a new enforcement office: the Federal Bureau of Narcotics.

As cocaine and heroin had not yet offered a large enough population of users to keep the Bureau of Narcotics flush with funding, Anslinger set his sights on cannabis users, of whom there were an abundance of enthusiasts.

The very term Reefer Madness refers to a propaganda film produced in 1936 that dramatized the moral and physical perils afflicting teenagers who smoked marijuana. The film is a cult classic now and viewed with the hindsight of decades that reveals its jacked-up hysteria. In tandem with the movie's fear mongering theme, here are a few choice quotes illustrating Anslinger’s views about marijuana and people of color:

There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the US, and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers. Their Satanic music, jazz and swing, result from marijuana usage. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others.

Reefer makes darkies think they’re as good as white men.

…fifty per cent of the violent crimes committed in districts occupied by Mexicans, Turks, Filipinos, Greeks, Spaniards, Latin-Americans and Negroes, may be traced to the abuse of marihuana.

That last quote was featured in a 1934 report submitted by the United States to the League of Nations Advisory Committee on Traffic in Opium and Other Dangerous Drugs. Anslinger wasn’t content enough to embarrass Americans at home, so obviously he made his views known on the international stage as well.

Only a year after the Reefer Madness was released, the United States Congress passed the Marijuana Tax Act, that intended to tax cannabis transactions. Anslinger wielded the legislation as a blunt instrument of the law to prosecute those who possessed cannabis without having paid the tax. And the prosecutorial blows landed disproportionately on people of color.

About 30 years later, the administration of President Richard Nixon would also play the narcotic race card by launching a so-called War On Drugs during his first term in the White House. Having run his 1968 presidential campaign promising "law and order," Nixon sought a policy initiative that would show him making good on a campaign pledge.

In a 1994 interview, John Ehrlichman, former counsel and assistant to Richard Nixon for domestic affairs, admitted the racial animus that again would inform U.S. public policy on narcotics. Criminalizing cocaine and heroin, which were used mostly by anti-war left and various members of the Black community. Ehrlichman elaborated in the interview (intended for a book written by Dan Baum, called “Smoke and Mirrors”),

We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin. And then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders. raid their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.

That this particular shift in domestic policy would come from the very same organization that invented the Southern strategy, should surprise no one. What the War On Drugs and the Southern strategy had in common was an appeal to white working class resentment toward the anti-war left and people of color. While the Nixon administration ended abruptly in 1974 when the president was forced to resign from office, the targeting of minorities for drug offenses did not taper off.

In 1986, the passage of The Anti-Drug Abuse Act featured disparate sentencing between crack cocaine and the drug in its powder form. Possessing five grams of crack received the same sentence length, a five-year minimum prison term, as the act of possessing 500 grams of powder cocaine. Because of crack’s far more frugal street cost compared to power cocaine, it offered a far more affordable high to impoverished communities, which devastated inner city life across the United States. The relative ease in which crack could be produced and distributed offered urban zones of high unemployment a lucrative alternative to scarce service sector jobs.

The 1994, Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act provided federal prosecutors the option to seek a death sentence for certain non-homicidal drug offenses. Given that African Americans are twice as likely to be convicted and imprisoned for drug-related crimes as their white peers, it is further evidence of the criminal justice legacy that has weaponized narcotics as a tool of assault against the Black community. Former Republican political strategist Lee Atwater's explanation of the collateral damage caused by Southern strategy, also accounts for the de facto justification of the harm caused by criminalizing narcotics: the "byproduct of them is [that] blacks get hurt worse than whites."

Contrary to popular opinion that drug criminalization upholds a moral or ethical principle, the history of drugs and institutionalizing prison penalties for possession illustrate entirely other motives. It is startling to consider what the decade of alcohol prohibition taught our nation about the government attempting to control a substance: absolutely nothing was learned, as the decades following the Marijuana Tax have revealed.

If the Biden administration's first step toward undoing the damage that drug criminalization has inflicted, is followed by substantial measures like eliminating prosecution for narcotics possession--these efforts will not suffice. Only an open and thorough national reckoning through a truth and reconciliation process, will begin to address the decades of harm inflicted upon the soul of our country. While a truly moral imperative has been absent from criminalizing drugs, it can now finally take root in the interest of healing a nation.