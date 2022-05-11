Is Homeopathy Active Against Anxiety: A Detailed Analysis

Jude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoUJJ_0fTqFo0G00
Hariomhomeo

Anxiety isn't normal when it takes over your life. Being nervous before a performance is all right, but when you start panicking at every moment of your life, you seriously need to consider seeking help.

Mental health issues are finally getting their due attention. The science of treating anxiety isn't about the careless consumption of anti-depressants and sleeping pills anymore. The situation has improved multi-folds due to awareness.

However, traditional allopathic medicines have serious side effects. That's why researchers are also looking into the role of alternative medical treatment in alleviating anxiety and stress. For instance, experts see a lot of promises in Homeopathy for treating anxiety.

What Is Homeopathy? How Does It Work?

Homeopathy is a German science with an essence of Indian spirituality.

--Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, CEO @HariOm Homoeo

Homeopathy has its foundation on the principle that "like cures like". To elaborate further, it says that a human body can heal from an ailment by administering the doses of the same product that caused the illness in the first place.

The raw material of these homeopathic remedies include herbs, plants, animals, minerals, and other natural products. The substance is given in tiny doses in diluted form, making it nearly impossible to cause side effects.

Research That Finds Efficacy Of Homeopathy Against Anxiety

Even though the impact of homeopathy on treating anxiety needs more research and proof, the existing evidence indicates positive results in animals.

For instance, a 2012 study report available in the National Library of Medicine suggests that Ignatia Amara relieved mice from anxiety. Mice who consumed medicine with Ignatia had reduced anxiety levels.

Another research published in 2010 suggested that Valeriana officinalis root, an active ingredient in homeopathic medicines, is effective against insomnia. Rats who received valerian had reduced anxious behavior.

An abundance of existing small-scale experiments suggests the positive outcome of administering homeopathic medicines against mental health issues.

Suggested Homeopathic Remedies For Treating Anxiety

Homeopathic medicines have little to no chance of causing side effects. Despite that, the self-prescription of homeopathic remedies can be dangerous. Hence, if you are dealing with anxiety, consult with a homeopath before consuming the medicines mentioned below:

● Argentum Nitricum: Some anxious people feel stage fright with a sense of hurriedness. Also, some of these people face panic in small spaces (claustrophobia), bridges, and other places of height. This medicine can relieve the patients from these fears.

● Arsenicum album: When people are extremely obsessed with cleanliness, security, health, orderly setup, minute details, and control over everything. Digestive issues and asthma attacks are quite frequent in people with such types of anxiety. Here, the Arsenicum album calms down their nerves and reduces their anxiety levels.

● Calcerea Carbonica: This remedy is effective against anxiety that involves fear of losing control and apprehension against any change. The patient goes through excessive sweating and is afraid of the dark. The Calcerea Carbonica is made with seashells.

● Kali Phosphoricum: When the patient is edgy, feels over-sensitive, and has jumpy nerves, they are administered Kali Phosphoricum. It relaxes their nervous system and also treats insomnia, which further helps them transition to normal life.

Why Choose Homeopathy Over Allopathy For Anxiety?

It isn't a secret that allopathic anti-depressants have major side effects. If not administered properly, they might even become addictive. Thus, it will do more harm than good.

On the other hand, homeopathic remedies are quite diluted. Also, they are offered in mini-doses. Hence, there are near zero chances of catching side effects. However, we still recommend you visit a homeopath before consuming any homeopathic medicine.

Another benefit of homeopathy is that the treatment is quite cheaper than traditional and other alternative medicine systems available. It covers a wide spectrum of illnesses under one roof, including mental health issues. Hence, there is always a solution to anxiety, even when you are suffering from multiple issues at once.

Final Words!

Homeopathy may not have a range of proven records against the treatment of anxiety, but it still holds potential. Besides, getting care from reliable homeopathic chains, such as HariOm Homoeo, ensures that your treatment is in safe hands.

Never take anxiety and other mental health issues lightly and consult a doctor right away. It will save your loved ones before the situation deteriorates.

References
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12801490/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0007078505807926
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3856502/
https://www.medicinenet.com/what_is_kali_phosphoricum_used_for/article.htm
https://www.healthline.com/health/homeopathy-for-anxiety
https://www.hariomhomeo.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeopathy# health

Comments / 1

Published by

My name is Jude. The Quickbooks development team was where I previously worked. Now I help people with Quickbooks errors. I am also an expert in Quickbooks error solutions.

Wilmington, DE
47 followers

More from Jude

QuickBooks Pro Error 1334 - How to Fix

Users face QuickBooks Pro Error 1334 when they are trying to update, repair, or install the QB Desktop application. It is one of the most commonly found bugs on QuickBooks that users face.

Read full story

How to Fix QuickBooks Error 1904 (Failed to Register While Installing)?

QuickBooks Error code 1904 is quite common in the QuickBooks software when users are installing QuickBooks files. It also occurs because the system does not maintain all your files and folders in a systematic manner. The QuickBooks Installation Error 1904 Failed To Register file path/name/extension message appears whenever this bug occurs on the screen.

Read full story
1 comments

QuickBooks Error 1603 Installing & Updates

Today, thousands of small and medium-sized business owners trust QuickBooks. It is a premium accounting software with an innovative approach to dealing with accounting and bookkeeping tasks. However, this is just one part of the picture.

Read full story

Fix QuickBooks error 4120

Many small and medium-sized businesses use QuickBooks for their accounting requirements, making it premier software. Offering an excellent range of features, QuickBooks is helping institutions in generating and maintaining payroll, invoices, bills, and other such bookkeeping-related items.

Read full story

Troubleshoot QuickBooks error 6073 99001

It doesn't matter how hard you try to work without errors in QuickBooks, one or more bugs will hinder your efforts. Even though it is a wonderful software with a lot of functions, it has a flaw, which is the error that you may experience while working on it. The **QuickBooks Error Code 6073 99001 **is one such example of a typical error. When you open the company file in multi-user mode, you'll frequently get this problem.

Read full story

Quickbooks Error 1311- Source File Not Found (filename)

QuickBooks Error code 1311 is a very common error found in QuickBooks software. This error occurs when QuickBooks is trying to access a company file but the path to that file is invalid. There can be several reasons for this error, such as the QuickBooks installation being damaged, the QuickBooks desktop file being damaged or the Microsoft .NET Framework not being installed properly.

Read full story

Accounting Software for Small Business

When a company wishes to fully or partially take over the management of its accounting internally, it can use accounting software. The latter allows companies to save significant time. Indeed, it has many uses such as: keeping management accounts , tracking expenses, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Investing in Growth Stocks

Investing is not a one size fits all skill. Especially when it comes to Growth Stocks. An investor must be updated with market events, know different accounting terms to grasp financial statements and learn how industries work.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy