Quickbooks Error 1311- Source File Not Found (filename)

Jude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XvVh_0fA0illk00
eBetterbooks

QuickBooks Error code 1311 is a very common error found in QuickBooks software. This error occurs when QuickBooks is trying to access a company file but the path to that file is invalid. There can be several reasons for this error, such as the QuickBooks installation being damaged, the QuickBooks desktop file being damaged or the Microsoft .NET Framework not being installed properly.

Symptoms of QuickBooks Error Code 1311

By learning about these early signs of the error, you can prepare in advance for this issue. It will easily help fix the bug.

  • At first, the error message will pop up on the screen.
  • Whenever the user exports media, the QuickBooks stops working.
  • The user is unable to export files to Microsoft Excel.

Ways to Fix The 1311 Source File Not Found Issue

From the introduction, we learned that there are multiple reasons why this error occurs. Hence, it is also obvious that there are many ways to resolve the QuickBooks Error Code 1311.

Solution 1: Change the CD-ROM Access

In this method, the admin user changes the accessibility of CD-ROM and authorizes limited users as per their wish.

  • Firstly, the user has to go to the start menu. They can find it by pressing the Windows button on the keyboard or clicking the left side button of windows on the screen.
  • Now, go to the control panel and click the administrative tools option.
  • Finally, click the local security policy. This option will let the admin user make changes to the accessibility accordingly.
  • Lastly, open the local policies folder, and click the security option.
  • You will get the option of restricting access to CD ROM. You have to restrict it to those who are currently logged into your local network.

Redo this step and reboot the computer to check if the QuickBooks Error 1311 is resolved or not.

Solution 2: Installing Files From The Hard Drive.

Here, by changing the destination of files from the local system to the hard drive, we will resolve the Quickbooks Error 1311.

  • Firstly, insert the CD in your CD Rom Drive and click start from the options. After that, click the explore button.
  • In the left pane, click the desktop. Click the option to create a new folder on the desktop.
  • Create the new folder, and click the file menu from the toolbar.
  • Rename the newly made folder as QuickBooks to easily locate the folder.
  • Copy the setup .exe, third party, and QuickBooks files in this folder.

At last, manually install the QuickBooks Updates and check if the issue is resolved or not.

Jude has a master's degree in Finance. Currently, he is working as a Financial Advisor for a bookkeeping-based startup ebetterbooks. He is also a contributor to other renowned accounting blogs.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My name is Jude. The Quickbooks development team was where I previously worked. Now I help people with Quickbooks errors. I am also an expert in Quickbooks error solutions.

Wilmington, DE
21 followers

More from Jude

Troubleshoot QuickBooks error 6073 99001

It doesn't matter how hard you try to work without errors in QuickBooks, one or more bugs will hinder your efforts. Even though it is a wonderful software with a lot of functions, it has a flaw, which is the error that you may experience while working on it. The **QuickBooks Error Code 6073 99001 **is one such example of a typical error. When you open the company file in multi-user mode, you'll frequently get this problem.

Read full story

Accounting Software for Small Business

When a company wishes to fully or partially take over the management of its accounting internally, it can use accounting software. The latter allows companies to save significant time. Indeed, it has many uses such as: keeping management accounts , tracking expenses, etc.

Read full story
1 comments

Investing in Growth Stocks

Investing is not a one size fits all skill. Especially when it comes to Growth Stocks. An investor must be updated with market events, know different accounting terms to grasp financial statements and learn how industries work.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy